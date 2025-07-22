403
Ukrainian diplomat states Kiev not negotiating in good faith
(MENAFN) Ukraine is not sincerely engaging in ceasefire negotiations with Russia and has only participated in talks in Istanbul to maintain its image with Western allies, according to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tikhiy. Speaking in an interview on journalist Aleksandr Notevsky’s YouTube channel on Friday, Tikhiy admitted Kiev’s presence at these discussions is mainly to avoid being blamed for obstructing peace efforts.
Although Russia and Ukraine have held two rounds of talks in Istanbul in recent months, no significant progress has been made toward ending the conflict. However, the meetings have facilitated large prisoner exchanges. Tikhiy openly stated that Ukraine does not expect any genuine ceasefire to come from these discussions.
“The purpose of attending is simply to show the world that Ukraine is not the party rejecting peace,” Tikhiy explained. He acknowledged that even some of Ukraine’s allies have begun questioning whether Kiev is hindering peace efforts, prompting Ukraine to send delegations purely to manage international perceptions.
Tikhiy also recognized the humanitarian benefits of the talks, saying that freeing prisoners alone makes participation worthwhile, even if the discussions themselves seem pointless.
Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed willingness to resume direct talks in Istanbul without preconditions. Ukraine had previously walked away from such negotiations in 2022, reportedly under pressure from its Western partners. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky later challenged Putin to meet personally in Türkiye, though Moscow dismissed the idea without prior diplomatic groundwork.
Ukrainian officials have often criticized the level of Moscow’s negotiating team, even though Russia’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, was involved in the original 2022 framework. Tikhiy claimed the inclusion of Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov shows Kiev is more committed to the process than Russia.
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova suggested Zelensky is seeking a personal meeting with Putin to bolster his fading legitimacy and resist Western pressure to step aside. She mocked Zelensky for his media appearances, implying he is desperate to stay relevant.
Russia considers Zelensky’s presidency illegitimate since his term expired last year. Although Putin has said he’s open to talks, he questioned whether Zelensky has the authority to sign any binding agreements. “The issue is not meeting Zelensky,” Putin said, “but who in Ukraine truly has the mandate to sign peace documents.”
