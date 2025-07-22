NATIONAL LIMOUSINE ASSOCIATION UNVEILS NLARIDE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The NLA's worldwide members represent unrivaled connectivity, duty of care and fleet diversity. Our goal with NLARide is to provide corporate travelers and buyers with a trusted solution for discovering safe, reliable executive transportation operators," said Brett Barenholtz, President of the NLA.

The platform's verified database features NLA operators in large and small markets worldwide. To get started, users simply add their origin and destination followed by vehicle type, which includes a wide selection, such as sedans; motorcoaches; SUVs; shuttle buses; sprinters; hybrids and EVs. Clients then receive a list of results and can contact suppliers through NLARide or directly by using the listed contact information. Operator profiles also include key details like website, locations serviced, fleet size and vehicle types.

All providers featured on the platform are NLA members, which means they meet the Association's high standards for safety and service. Members are known for following robust duty of care standards, including comprehensive driver screening, rigorous safety training and meticulous vehicle inspections that exceed industry norms. NLA operators also deliver seamless service for buyers, providing automated e-receipts, transparent pricing and centralized billing with easy integration into platforms like Sabre, Amadeus and Travelport.

Whether for an airport pickup or group transportation during a conference, NLARide provides scalable solutions for individuals and groups alike. To learn more and find a verified NLA operator, visit: .

About the National Limousine Association

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, the National Limousine Association is an organization responsible for and dedicated to representing the interests of the chauffeured ground transportation industry at the global, national, state and local level. It is the unified voice of this industry – linking transportation industry professionals from owners and operators to suppliers, manufacturers, regional and state limousine associations. With 1,300+ NLA members, the Association is committed to exceeding expectations with regards to professionalism, transportation efficiency and safe riding.

