5 Star HVAC Contractors Joins Lennox To Provide A Dallas Area Community Hero With A Free HVAC System And Installation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Lennox will be taking nominations from people across the country who want to give a hometown hero the gift of comfort, and we'd like to see that one of those heroes comes from our service area," said Jose Vargas, founder and owner of 5 Star HVAC Contractors, a certified Lennox dealer. "Nominations from this area will be sent to us to help Lennox carefully select a deserving recipient. That person and their family will receive a brand-new heating or cooling system free of charge and at no cost for installation."

The Lennox Feel the Love program, sponsored by the LII Lennox Foundation, donates hundreds of HVAC units to deserving homeowners. Dealers from across 45 states in the U.S. and several Canadian provinces work with Lennox to install the units for the winners during the first full week of October. Nominees can include local unsung heroes facing hard times, neighbors who put others first or who work to make a difference in their communities, veterans, or essential and frontline workers who've given so much to keep their communities safe and functioning.

Vargas said while the nomination process is nationwide, anyone in the greater Dallas area can nominate a local hero by including 5 Star's business name and Lennox dealer number C32613 on the nomination form. To suggest a community hero, visit and click on the banner at the top of the page. 5 Star HVAC Contractors serves residents in Dallas and many smaller neighborhoods north of the city.

The nomination process ends on Aug. 31, and winners will be finalized in September. In addition to the new unit, the deserving recipients will receive premium upgrades from Lennox's acclaimed Merit Series that includes comprehensive protections through Lennox's Warranty Your Way® coverage.

In 2023, Lennox donated nearly 500 HVAC units during its Feel the Love campaign. Since the campaign's inception in 2009, the program has installed more than 2,700 HVAC systems.

"We want to get the word out about this truly wonderful program" Vargas said. "We have so many heroes in the Dallas area-teachers, nurses, first responders, police, essential workers and community volunteers-who would be worthy of receiving this HVAC system, and we're excited to be able to install it for the winning nominee."

For more information about 5 Star HVAC Contractors, call them at 469-273-1850 or visit their website at .

About 5 Star HVAC Contractors

5 Star HVAC Contractors is a full-service air conditioning and heating company, specializing in servicing, repairing and replacing air conditioning and heating systems. 5 Star has an A+ Better Business Bureau rating and serves customers in Rowlett, Garland, Sachse, Wylie, Rockwall, & the surrounding areas with more than 20 years combined experience in HVAC repair and maintenance.

SOURCE 5 Star HVAC Contractors