5 Star HVAC Contractors Joins Lennox To Provide A Dallas Area Community Hero With A Free HVAC System And Installation
The Lennox Feel the Love program, sponsored by the LII Lennox Foundation, donates hundreds of HVAC units to deserving homeowners. Dealers from across 45 states in the U.S. and several Canadian provinces work with Lennox to install the units for the winners during the first full week of October. Nominees can include local unsung heroes facing hard times, neighbors who put others first or who work to make a difference in their communities, veterans, or essential and frontline workers who've given so much to keep their communities safe and functioning.
Vargas said while the nomination process is nationwide, anyone in the greater Dallas area can nominate a local hero by including 5 Star's business name and Lennox dealer number C32613 on the nomination form. To suggest a community hero, visit and click on the banner at the top of the page. 5 Star HVAC Contractors serves residents in Dallas and many smaller neighborhoods north of the city.
The nomination process ends on Aug. 31, and winners will be finalized in September. In addition to the new unit, the deserving recipients will receive premium upgrades from Lennox's acclaimed Merit Series that includes comprehensive protections through Lennox's Warranty Your Way® coverage.
In 2023, Lennox donated nearly 500 HVAC units during its Feel the Love campaign. Since the campaign's inception in 2009, the program has installed more than 2,700 HVAC systems.
"We want to get the word out about this truly wonderful program" Vargas said. "We have so many heroes in the Dallas area-teachers, nurses, first responders, police, essential workers and community volunteers-who would be worthy of receiving this HVAC system, and we're excited to be able to install it for the winning nominee."
For more information about 5 Star HVAC Contractors, call them at 469-273-1850 or visit their website at .
About 5 Star HVAC Contractors
5 Star HVAC Contractors is a full-service air conditioning and heating company, specializing in servicing, repairing and replacing air conditioning and heating systems. 5 Star has an A+ Better Business Bureau rating and serves customers in Rowlett, Garland, Sachse, Wylie, Rockwall, & the surrounding areas with more than 20 years combined experience in HVAC repair and maintenance.
SOURCE 5 Star HVAC Contractors
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment