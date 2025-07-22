MENAFN - PR Newswire) A celebrated trailblazer across arts and education, Ms. Allen also serves as. Together with CommHIT she champions apprenticeship programs as a proven pathway to building strong, sustainable careers.

"I'm honored to be a part of CommHIT25 at Kennedy Space Center-a place that means so much to my family, said Ms. Allen." My mother, Vivian Ayers Allen, was a hidden figure in NASA's history, and it's deeply moving when I see her legacy recognized. This event is about breaking boundaries, and that's what Mom stands for," said Ms. Allen. "Mom's legacy fuels my Ambassador work with my partners at Carrberry Companies and CommHIT-driving job seekers to seize their dreams, supercharge their careers, and reach for the stars."

This year's theme, " Coopetition: The Art of Competing and Collaborating " will explore how competitors can strategically work together to solve complex challenges that no single organization could tackle alone. Through sessions, panels, and the keynote discussion, CommHIT25 will examine how businesses can pool resources, share expertise, and unlock greater success through purposeful partnerships. This event is for you if you are responsible for navigating competitive landscapes, forging strategic alliances, or driving breakthrough innovation under pressure. Ms. Allen and CommHIT welcome all professionals and leaders across sectors who face high stakes, tight resources, and complex challenges.

CommHIT will delve into its core expertise during the December 4 pre-symposium: Fire Rescue–driven care and workforce development models that bolster resilient, community-centered health. CommHIT is renowned for fortifying emergency care and mobile integrated health program processes and workforce. Mobile integrated care is a proactive healthcare delivery model that brings coordinated medical, behavioral, and social support services directly to patients via nimble mobile teams and technology tools.

Through its alignment with Carrberry Companies, and with the opening of its new office in San Diego, CommHIT continues its rapid expansion into San Diego County. Over the years, Carrberry has developed key partnerships with Scripps Medical Center, The San Diego Zoo, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego, The San Diego Symphony, Cal State San Marcos, the San Diego Humane Society, as well as family members who have worked as First Responders with The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection San Diego (CAL FIRE). CommHIT will also be advancing its mission alongside Carrberry Companies through Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Dr. Kendra Siler , President and CEO of CommHIT, emphasized the groundbreaking nature of the event and her enthusiasm in partnering with Ms. Allen:

"On December 5, CommHIT25 will be a celebration of courage, care, and cross-pollenation. We're delighted to welcome CommHIT Ambassador Ms. Debbie Allen to the stage at Kennedy Space Center. Her masterful understanding of coopetition and unforgettable stage presence will spark fresh insights from other expert speakers, immersive exhibits, and our remarkable attendees. Together, we'll craft a blueprint to empower communities and businesses for lasting success. Ms. Allen's mother's legacy will also be honored with a reading of her poem "Hawk," which she penned for NASA's Apollo 11 (Moon) Mission."

CommHIT, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, operates in 48 states, D.C., and across U.S. territories, with headquarters at the Kennedy Space Center. CommHIT additionally maintains offices in Flagstaff, AZ, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and is expanding to San Diego, CA. CommHIT specializes in designing and running complex programs focused on community, health, and technology-including rural and remote areas. Although CommHIT works on "Earth," CommHIT's work deals with efforts that can be used for people in the most remote of settings-space. Come to #CommHIT25 to master "coopetition"-the art of knowing exactly when to push for the top spot and when to join forces for great success.

For tickets, please visit:

Learn more at

#CommHIT25 #Coopetition #CompeteOrCollaborate



Tickets: Eventbrite Registration

More Info:

SOURCE Carrberry Companies