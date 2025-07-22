Hydrograph Confirms No Undisclosed Material Information Or Change In Operations
HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. is a commercial manufacturer of high-purity graphene using a patented detonation synthesis process. The Company supplies graphene materials for use in advanced applications across plastics, coatings, energy storage, and other industrial sectors. HydroGraph's operations include commercial production in the United States and ongoing R&D collaboration with the Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC) in Manchester, U.K.
This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Kjirstin Breure – President & CEO, HydroGraph
...
480-267-2556
Media Contact
Len Fernandes
Firecracker PR for HydroGraph
...
888-317-4687
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment