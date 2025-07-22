Interpublic Announces Second Quarter And First Half 2025 Results
| THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF EARNINGS
SECOND QUARTER REPORT 2025 AND 2024
(Amounts in Millions except Per Share Data)
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
| Fav. (Unfav.)
% Variance
|Revenue:
|Revenue before Billable Expenses
|$2,172.7
|$2,327.1
|(6.6) %
|Billable Expenses
|364.1
|382.9
|(4.9) %
|Total Revenue
|2,536.8
|2,710.0
|(6.4) %
|Operating Expenses:
|Salaries and Related Expenses
|1,378.2
|1,557.6
|11.5 %
|Office and Other Direct Expenses
|325.2
|358.4
|9.3 %
|Billable Expenses
|364.1
|382.9
|4.9 %
|Cost of Services
|2,067.5
|2,298.9
|10.1 %
|Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
|46.4
|27.6
|(68.1) %
|Depreciation and Amortization
|61.2
|65.0
|5.8 %
|Restructuring Charges
|118.0
|0.3
|>(100)%
|Total Operating Expenses
|2,293.1
|2,391.8
|4.1 %
|Operating Income
|243.7
|318.2
|23.4 %
|Expenses and Other Income:
|Interest Expense
|(50.5)
|(57.9)
|Interest Income
|26.2
|36.6
|Other Expense, Net
|(1.4)
|(1.2)
|Total (Expenses) and Other Income
|(25.7)
|(22.5)
|Income Before Income Taxes
|218.0
|295.7
|Provision for Income Taxes
|54.6
|75.6
|Income of Consolidated Companies
|163.4
|220.1
|Equity in Net Income (Loss) of Unconsolidated Affiliates
|0.2
|(0.5)
|Net Income
|163.6
|219.6
|Net Income Attributable to Non-controlling Interests
|(1.1)
|(5.1)
|Net Income Available to IPG Common Stockholders
|$162.5
|$214.5
|Earnings Per Share Available to IPG Common Stockholders:
|Basic
|$0.44
|$0.57
|Diluted
|$0.44
|$0.57
|Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
|367.9
|376.3
|Diluted
|370.1
|378.7
|Dividends Declared Per Common Share
|$0.330
|$0.330
| THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF EARNINGS
SECOND QUARTER REPORT 2025 AND 2024
(Amounts in Millions except Per Share Data)
(UNAUDITED)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
| Fav. (Unfav.)
% Variance
|Revenue:
|Revenue before Billable Expenses
|$4,169.0
|$4,510.0
|(7.6) %
|Billable Expenses
|690.4
|695.9
|(0.8) %
|Total Revenue
|4,859.4
|5,205.9
|(6.7) %
|Operating Expenses:
|Salaries and Related Expenses
|2,792.6
|3,130.4
|10.8 %
|Office and Other Direct Expenses
|644.4
|680.5
|5.3 %
|Billable Expenses
|690.4
|695.9
|0.8 %
|Cost of Services
|4,127.4
|4,506.8
|8.4 %
|Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
|86.8
|65.6
|(32.3) %
|Depreciation and Amortization
|122.2
|130.2
|6.1 %
|Restructuring Charges
|321.3
|0.9
|>(100)%
|Total Operating Expenses
|4,657.7
|4,703.5
|1.0 %
|Operating Income
|201.7
|502.4
|59.9 %
|Expenses and Other Income:
|Interest Expense
|(100.6)
|(120.7)
|Interest Income
|60.8
|85.3
|Other Expense, Net
|(38.3)
|(10.7)
|Total (Expenses) and Other Income
|(78.1)
|(46.1)
|Income Before Income Taxes
|123.6
|456.3
|Provision for Income Taxes
|45.4
|122.9
|Income of Consolidated Companies
|78.2
|333.4
|Equity in Net Income (Loss) of Unconsolidated Affiliates
|0.1
|(0.2)
|Net Income
|78.3
|333.2
|Net Income Attributable to Non-controlling Interests
|(1.2)
|(8.3)
|Net Income Available to IPG Common Stockholders
|$77.1
|$324.9
|Earnings Per Share Available to IPG Common Stockholders:
|Basic
|$0.21
|$0.86
|Diluted
|$0.21
|$0.86
|Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
|370.2
|377.4
|Diluted
|372.5
|379.7
|Dividends Declared Per Common Share
|$0.660
|$0.660
| THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
U.S. GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS
(Amounts in Millions except Per Share Data)
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
|As Reported
|Amortization of Acquired Intangibles
|Restructuring Charges1
|Deal Costs2
|Net Gains on Business Dispositions3
|Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP)
|Operating Income and Adjusted EBITA before Restructuring Charges & Deal Costs4
|$243.7
|$(21.1)
|$(118.0)
|$(10.9)
|$393.7
|Total (Expenses) and Other Income5
|(25.7)
|$1.9
|(27.6)
|Income Before Income Taxes
|218.0
|(21.1)
|(118.0)
|(10.9)
|1.9
|366.1
|Provision for Income Taxes
|54.6
|4.2
|29.6
|(0.1)
|(0.4)
|87.9
|Equity in Net Income of Unconsolidated Affiliates
|0.2
|0.2
|Net Income Attributable to Non-controlling Interests
|(1.1)
|(1.1)
|Net Income Available to IPG Common Stockholders
|$162.5
|$(16.9)
|$(88.4)
|$(11.0)
|$1.5
|$277.3
|Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Basic
|367.9
|367.9
|Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted shares
|2.2
|2.2
|Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
|370.1
|370.1
|Earnings per Share Available to IPG Common Stockholders6:
|Basic
|$0.44
|$(0.05)
|$(0.24)
|$(0.03)
|$0.00
|$0.75
|Diluted
|$0.44
|$(0.05)
|$(0.24)
|$(0.03)
|$0.00
|$0.75
|1 Restructuring charges for the three months ended June 30, 2025 relate to new actions, including severance, lease terminations, and other restructuring items designed to drive significant structural expense savings.
|2 Consists of deal costs recorded in the second quarter of 2025 related to the planned acquisition of IPG by Omnicom.
|3 Primarily relates to net gains as a result of complete dispositions of businesses.
|4 Refer to non-GAAP reconciliation of Adjusted EBITA before Restructuring Charges and Deal Costs on page A5 in the appendix.
|5 Consists of non-operating expenses including interest expense, interest income and other expense, net.
|6 Earnings per share amounts are calculated on an unrounded basis but rounded for purposes of presentation.
| Note: Management believes the resulting comparisons provide useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP measures, allow for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance.
| THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
U.S. GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS
(Amounts in Millions except Per Share Data)
(UNAUDITED)
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
|As Reported
|Amortization of Acquired Intangibles
|Restructuring Charges1
|Deal Costs2
|Net Losses on Business Dispositions3
|Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP)
|Operating Income and Adjusted EBITA before Restructuring Charges & Deal Costs4
|$201.7
|$(41.5)
|$(321.3)
|$(15.7)
|$580.2
|Total (Expenses) and Other Income5
|(78.1)
|$(34.5)
|(43.6)
|Income Before Income Taxes
|123.6
|(41.5)
|(321.3)
|(15.7)
|(34.5)
|536.6
|Provision for Income Taxes
|45.4
|8.4
|79.2
|0.1
|1.1
|134.2
|Equity in Net Income of Unconsolidated Affiliates
|0.1
|0.1
|Net Income Attributable to Non-controlling Interests
|(1.2)
|(1.2)
|Net Income Available to IPG Common Stockholders
|$77.1
|$(33.1)
|$(242.1)
|$(15.6)
|$(33.4)
|$401.3
|Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Basic
|370.2
|370.2
|Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted shares
|2.3
|2.3
|Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
|372.5
|372.5
|Earnings per Share Available to IPG Common Stockholders6:
|Basic
|$0.21
|$(0.09)
|$(0.65)
|$(0.04)
|$(0.09)
|$1.08
|Diluted
|$0.21
|$(0.09)
|$(0.65)
|$(0.04)
|$(0.09)
|$1.08
|1 Restructuring charges for the first half of 2025 relate to new actions, including severance, lease terminations, and other restructuring items designed to drive significant structural expense savings.
|2 Consists of deal costs recorded in the first six months ended June 30, 2025 related to the planned acquisition of IPG by Omnicom.
|3 Primarily relates to net losses as a result of complete dispositions of businesses.
|4 Refer to non-GAAP reconciliation of Adjusted EBITA before Restructuring Charges and Deal Costs on page A5 in the appendix.
|5 Consists of non-operating expenses including interest expense, interest income and other expense, net.
|6 Earnings per share amounts are calculated on an unrounded basis but rounded for purposes of presentation.
| Note: Management believes the resulting comparisons provide useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP measures, allow for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance.
| THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
U.S. GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS
(Amounts in Millions)
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue Before Billable Expenses
|$2,172.7
|$2,327.1
|$4,169.0
|$4,510.0
|Non-GAAP Reconciliation:
|Net Income Available to IPG Common Stockholders
|$162.5
|$214.5
|$77.1
|$324.9
|Add Back:
|Provision for Income Taxes
|54.6
|75.6
|45.4
|122.9
|Subtract:
|Total (Expenses) and Other Income
|(25.7)
|(22.5)
|(78.1)
|(46.1)
|Equity in Net Income (Loss) of Unconsolidated Affiliates
|0.2
|(0.5)
|0.1
|(0.2)
|Net Income Attributable to Non-controlling Interests
|(1.1)
|(5.1)
|(1.2)
|(8.3)
|Operating Income
|243.7
|318.2
|201.7
|502.4
|Add Back:
|Amortization of Acquired Intangibles
|21.1
|20.4
|41.5
|41.1
|Adjusted EBITA
|$264.8
|$338.6
|$243.2
|$543.5
|Adjusted EBITA Margin on Revenue before Billable Expenses %
|12.2 %
|14.6 %
|5.8 %
|12.1 %
|Restructuring Charges
|118.0
|0.3
|321.3
|0.9
|Deal Costs
|10.9
|-
|15.7
|-
|Adjusted EBITA before Restructuring Charges and Deal Costs
|$393.7
|$338.9
|$580.2
|$544.4
|Adjusted EBITA before Restructuring Charges and Deal Costs Margin on Revenue before Billable Expenses %
|18.1 %
|14.6 %
|13.9 %
|12.1 %
| Note: Management believes the resulting comparisons provide useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP measures, allow for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance.
| THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
U.S. GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS
(Amounts in Millions except Per Share Data)
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
|As Reported
|Amortization of Acquired Intangibles
|Restructuring Charges
|Net Gains on Sales of Businesses1
|Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP)
|Operating Income and Adjusted EBITA before Restructuring Charges2
|$318.2
|$(20.4)
|$(0.3)
|$338.9
|Total (Expenses) and Other Income3
|(22.5)
|$2.1
|(24.6)
|Income Before Income Taxes
|295.7
|(20.4)
|(0.3)
|2.1
|314.3
|Provision for Income Taxes
|75.6
|4.2
|0.1
|(0.6)
|79.3
|Equity in Net Loss of Unconsolidated Affiliates
|(0.5)
|(0.5)
|Net Income Attributable to Non-controlling Interests
|(5.1)
|(5.1)
|Net Income Available to IPG Common Stockholders
|$214.5
|$(16.2)
|$(0.2)
|$1.5
|$229.4
|Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Basic
|376.3
|376.3
|Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted shares
|2.4
|2.4
|Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
|378.7
|378.7
|Earnings per Share Available to IPG Common Stockholders4:
|Basic
|$0.57
|$(0.04)
|$(0.00)
|$0.00
|$0.61
|Diluted
|$0.57
|$(0.04)
|$(0.00)
|$0.00
|$0.61
|1 Primarily relates to gains on complete dispositions of businesses and the classification of certain assets as held for sale.
|2 Refer to non-GAAP reconciliation of Adjusted EBITA before Restructuring Charges on page A5 in the appendix.
|3 Consists of non-operating expenses including interest expense, interest income and other expense, net.
|4 Earnings per share amounts are calculated on an unrounded basis but rounded for purposes of presentation.
| Note: Management believes the resulting comparisons provide useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP measures, allow for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance.
| THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
U.S. GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS
(Amounts in Millions except Per Share Data)
(UNAUDITED)
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
|As Reported
|Amortization of Acquired Intangibles
|Restructuring Charges
|Net Losses on Sales of Businesses1
|Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP)
|Operating Income and Adjusted EBITA before Restructuring Charges2
|$502.4
|$(41.1)
|$(0.9)
|$544.4
|Total (Expenses) and Other Income3
|(46.1)
|$(4.7)
|(41.4)
|Income Before Income Taxes
|456.3
|(41.1)
|(0.9)
|(4.7)
|503.0
|Provision for Income Taxes
|122.9
|8.4
|0.2
|(1.7)
|129.8
|Equity in Net Loss of Unconsolidated Affiliates
|(0.2)
|(0.2)
|Net Income Attributable to Non-controlling Interests
|(8.3)
|(8.3)
|Net Income Available to IPG Common Stockholders
|$324.9
|$(32.7)
|$(0.7)
|$(6.4)
|$364.7
|Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Basic
|377.4
|377.4
|Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted shares
|2.3
|2.3
|Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
|379.7
|379.7
|Earnings per Share Available to IPG Common Stockholders4:
|Basic
|$0.86
|$(0.09)
|$(0.00)
|$(0.02)
|$0.97
|Diluted
|$0.86
|$(0.09)
|$(0.00)
|$(0.02)
|$0.96
|1 Primarily relates to losses on complete dispositions of businesses and the classification of certain assets as held for sale.
|2 Refer to non-GAAP reconciliation of Adjusted EBITA before Restructuring Charges on page A5 in the appendix.
|3 Consists of non-operating expenses including interest expense, interest income and other expense, net.
|4 Earnings per share amounts are calculated on an unrounded basis but rounded for purposes of presentation.
| Note: Management believes the resulting comparisons provide useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP measures, allow for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance.
