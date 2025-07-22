Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tango Therapeutics To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Tuesday, August 5, 2025


2025-07-22 07:16:35
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX), today announced that it will report second quarter 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025, before the open of the U.S. financial markets. The company does not intend to hold a conference call.

About Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering novel drug targets and delivering the next generation of precision medicine for the treatment of cancer. Using an approach that starts and ends with patients, Tango leverages the genetic principle of synthetic lethality to discover and develop therapies that take aim at critical targets in cancer. For more information, please visit .

Investors and Media:

Elizabeth Hickin
...
...

Source: Tango Therapeutics, Inc.


MENAFN22072025004107003653ID1109831296

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search