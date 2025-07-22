Ocular Therapeutixtm To Participate In Upcoming Scientific Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEDFORD, Mass., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL,“Ocular”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience, today announced participation in several upcoming scientific conferences in July and August 2025.

8 th Annual OIS Retina Innovation Summit (OIS Retina 2025):

Long Beach, CA

Company Presentation: Ocular Therapeutix



Session: Spotlight on Drug Delivery

Session Date/Time: Tuesday, July 29, 2025, 11:00 AM – 12:35 PM PT

Presenter: Sanjay Nayak, MBBS, PhD, Chief Strategy Officer

The American Society of Retinal Specialists (ASRS 2025) 43 rd Annual Scientific Meeting:

Long Beach, CA

Presentation Title: Longitudinal Quantitative Ultra-Widefield Retinal Leakage Assessment in Diabetic Retinopathy Following a Single Axitinib Hydrogel (OTX-TKI) in the HELIOS Trial



Session: Diabetic Retinopathy Symposium 2

Session Date/Time: Thursday, July 31, 2025, 11:35 AM – 12:15 PM PT

Presenter: Katherine Talcott, MD

Poster Title: Macular Volumetric Fluid Outcomes Following Treatment with Intravitreal Axitinib Hydrogel (OTX-TKI) in Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy



Poster Date/Time: Thursday, July 31, 2025, 9:30 AM – 6:30 PM PT

Presenter: Devesh Kumar, MD

Women in Ophthalmology (WIO 2025):

Amelia Island, Florida

Poster Title: Macular Fluid Volume and Retinal Vascular Leakage Analysis Following a Single Axitinib Intravitreal Hydrogel in Diabetic Retinopathy



Poster Date/Time: Saturday, August 9, 2025, 11 AM – 12 PM ET & Sunday, August 10, 2025, 9:45 AM – 10: 45 AM ET

Poster Location: Ballroom (Pre-Function)

Presenter: Diana Do, MD

Exact presentation times may be subject to change.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLITM (also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular's investigational product candidate for retinal disease, is an axitinib intravitreal hydrogel based on its ELUTYXTM proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Ocular's pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery in adults and pediatric patients and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis in adults and pediatric patients aged two years or older, and in its investigational product candidate OTX-TIC, which is a travoprost intracameral hydrogel that is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Explore the new corporate branding and follow the Company on its website, LinkedIn, or X.

DEXTENZA® is a registered trademark of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. The Ocular Therapeutix logo, AXPAXLITM, ELUTYXTM, and Ocular TherapeutixTM are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

