Inspiremd To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results


2025-07-22 07:16:35
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Fla., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuard® Prime carotid stent system for the prevention of stroke, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. In conjunction with the release, InspireMD will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

Interested parties may access the live earnings call via telephone by dialing 1-800-579-2543 for domestic callers or 1-785-424-1789 for international callers. The live webinar may be accessed by visiting InspireMD's website or by registering below. A replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on InspireMD's website.

About InspireMD, Inc.
InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNetTM mesh technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free long-term outcomes. InspireMD's common stock is quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR.

Investor Contact:
Webb Campbell
Gilmartin Group LLC
