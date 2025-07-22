USA Rare Earth Announces Date For Second Quarter 2025 Results And Conference Call
Monday, August 11, 2025 (after market close)
LIVE CONFERENCE CALL
Monday, August 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET
US Toll-Free: +1 (866) 652-5200
Local / International: +1 (412) 317-6060
CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY
Expiration: September 11, 2025
US Toll-Free: +1 (877) 344-7529
Canada Toll-Free: (855) 669-9658
Local / International Toll: +1 (412) 317-0088
Access code: 9281230
Investors may also access the live call and replay over the internet via webcast . The replay will be available approximately three hours after the live call concludes.
For more information, please visit USARE.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X .
About USA Rare Earth
USA Rare Earth is building a vertically integrated, domestic rare earth magnet production supply chain. USAR is currently constructing a 310k square foot rare earth sintered neo magnet manufacturing facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma. USAR also controls mining rights to the Round Top Mountain rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas, which holds significant deposits of heavy rare earths, such as dysprosium and terbium, as well as gallium, beryllium, lithium and other critical tech minerals. USAR's permanent neo magnets and rare earth minerals are required for a wide variety of products used in the defense, automotive, aviation, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics industries.
Investor Relations Contact:
Lionel McBee
VP, Investor Relations
...
Media Relations Contact:
Cricket PR
Brian Hyland
...
