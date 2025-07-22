Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results For 2025
| MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|Assets
| June 30, 2025
(unaudited)
| December 31, 2024
(audited)
|Loans receivable, net of deferred origination and other fees
|$
|65,217,737
|$
|65,405,731
|Interest and other fees receivable on loans
|1,877,218
|1,521,033
| Cash
|208,767
|178,012
|Cash – restricted
|875
|23,750
|Other assets
|153,112
|62,080
|Right-of-use asset – operating lease, net
|127,633
|154,039
|Deferred financing costs, net
|9,240
|16,171
|Total assets
|$
|67,594,582
|$
|67,360,816
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Line of credit
|$
|16,523,205
|$
|16,427,874
|Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of $59,443 and $96,985, respectively)
|5,940,557
|5,903,015
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|198,622
|232,236
|Operating lease liability
|139,882
|167,119
|Loan holdback
|50,000
|50,000
|Dividends payable
|1,315,445
|1,315,445
|Total liabilities
|24,167,711
|24,095,689
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred shares - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding
|---
|---
|Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 11,757,058 issued; 11,438,651 outstanding
|11,757
|11,757
|Additional paid-in capital
|45,568,473
|45,561,941
|Less: Treasury stock, at cost – 318,407 shares
|(1,070,406
|)
|(1,070,406
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,082,953
|)
|(1,238,165
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|43,426,871
|43,265,127
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|67,594,582
|$
|67,360,816
| MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
| Three Months
Ended June 30,
| Six Months
Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue:
|Interest income from loans
|$
|1,899,403
|$
|2,032,687
|$
|3,733,317
|$
|4,175,174
|Origination fees
|455,833
|410,528
|895,632
|841,119
|Total revenue
|2,355,236
|2,443,215
|4,628,949
|5,016,293
|Operating costs and expenses:
|Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs
|506,250
|603,230
|957,615
|1,293,819
|Referral fees
|1,523
|500
|1,667
|1,000
|General and administrative expenses
|437,785
|434,282
|891,355
|844,560
|Total operating costs and expenses
|945,558
|1,038,012
|1,850,637
|2,139,379
|Income from operations
|1,409,678
|1,405,203
|2,778,312
|2,876,914
|Other income
|4,500
|4,500
|9,000
|9,000
|Income before income tax expense
|1,414,178
|1,409,703
|2,787,312
|2,885,914
|Income tax expense
|(1,210
|)
|(650
|)
|(1,210
|)
|(650
|)
|Net income
|$
|1,412,968
|$
|1,409,053
|$
|2,786,102
|$
|2,885,264
| Basic and diluted net income per common
share outstanding:
|--Basic
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.25
|--Diluted
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.25
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|--Basic
|11,438,651
|11,438,651
|11,438,651
|11,438,662
|--Diluted
|11,438,651
|11,438,651
|11,438,651
|11,438,662
MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
(unaudited)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025
|Common Shares
| Additional Paid
in Capital
|Treasury Stock
| Accumulated
Deficit
|Totals
|Shares
|Amount
|Shares
|Cost
|Balance, April 1, 2025
|11,757,058
|$ 11,757
|$ 45,565,207
|318,407
|$ (1,070,406 )
|$ (1,180,476 )
|$ 43,326,082
|Non-cash compensation
|3,266
|3,266
|Dividends declared and payable
|(1,315,445)
|(1,315,445)
|Net income
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1,412,968
|1,412,968
|Balance, June 30, 2025
|11,757,058
|$ 11,757
|$ 45,568,473
|318,407
|$ (1,070,406 )
|$ (1,082,953 )
|$ 43,426,871
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024
|Common Shares
| Additional Paid
in Capital
|Treasury Stock
| Accumulated
Deficit
|Totals
|Shares
|Amount
|Shares
|Cost
|Balance, April 1, 2024
|11,757,058
|$ 11,757
|$ 45,552,142
|318,407
|$ (1,070,406 )
|$ (1,406,555 )
|$ 43,086,938
|Non-cash compensation
|3,266
|3,266
|Dividends declared and payable
|(1,315,445)
|(1,315,445)
|Net income
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1,409,053
|1,409,053
|Balance, June 30, 2024
|11,757,058
|$ 11,757
|$ 45,555,408
|318,407
|$ (1,070,406 )
|$ (1,312,947 )
|$ 43,183,812
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025
|Common Shares
| Additional Paid
in Capital
|Treasury Stock
| Accumulated
Deficit
|Totals
|Shares
|Amount
|Shares
|Cost
|Balance, January 1, 2025
|11,757,058
|$ 11,757
|$ 45,561,941
|318,407
|$ (1,070,406 )
|$ (1,238,165 )
|$ 43,265,127
|Non-cash compensation
|6,532
|6,532
|Dividends paid
|(1,315,445)
|(1,315,445)
|Dividends declared and payable
|(1,315,445)
|(1,315,445)
|Net income
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|2,786,102
|2,786,102
|Balance, June 30, 2025
|11,757,058
|$ 11,757
|$ 45,568,473
|318,407
|$ (1,070,406 )
|$ (1,082,953 )
|$ 43,426,871
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024
|Common Shares
| Additional Paid
in Capital
|Treasury Stock
| Accumulated
Deficit
|Totals
|Shares
|Amount
|Shares
|Cost
|Balance, January 1, 2024
|11,757,058
|$ 11,757
|$ 45,548,876
|316,407
|$ (1,060,606 )
|$ (1,567,321 )
|$ 42,932,706
|Purchase of treasury shares
|2,000
|(9,800)
|(9,800)
|Non-cash compensation
|6,532
|6,532
|Dividends paid
|(1,315,445)
|(1,315,445)
|Dividends declared and payable
|(1,315,445)
|(1,315,445)
|Net income
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|2,885,264
|2,885,264
|Balance, June 30, 2024
|11,757,058
|$ 11,757
|$ 45,555,408
|318,407
|$ (1,070,406 )
|$ (1,312,947 )
|$ 43,183,812
| MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
| Six Months
Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|2,786,102
|$
|2,885,264
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities -
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|44,473
|44,191
|Adjustment to right-of-use asset - operating lease and liability
|(831
|)
|190
|Depreciation
|2,790
|2,209
|Non-cash compensation expense
|6,532
|6,532
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Interest and other fees receivable on loans
|(369,307
|)
|(315,399
|)
|Other assets
|(93,403
|)
|(71,703
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(33,614
|)
|(53,044
|)
|Deferred origination and other fees
|64,338
|(72,992
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|2,407,080
|2,425,248
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Issuance of short-term loans
|(23,482,540
|)
|(19,455,000
|)
|Collections received from loans
|23,619,317
|25,866,190
|Purchase of fixed assets
|(418
|)
|(1,191
|)
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|136,359
|6,409,999
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repayment of line of credit
|(26,365,153
|)
|(27,543,007
|)
|Proceeds from line of credit
|26,460,484
|19,736,179
|Dividends paid
|(2,630,890
|)
|(2,602,518
|)
|Purchase of treasury shares
|---
|(9,800
|)
|Deferred financing costs incurred
|---
|(2,167
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(2,535,559
|)
|(10,421,313
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash
|7,880
|(1,586,066
|)
|Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period(1)
|201,762
|1,691,995
|Cash and restricted cash, end of period(2)
|$
|209,642
|$
|105,929
|Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
|Cash paid during the period for taxes
|$
|1,210
|$
|650
|Cash paid during the period for interest
|$
|903,251
|$
|1,297,587
|Cash paid during the period for operating leases
|$
|31,982
|$
|32,208
|Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Financing Activities:
|Dividend declared and payable
|$
|1,315,445
|$
|1,315,445
|Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Operating and Investing Activities:
|Reduction in interest receivable in connection with the increase in loans receivable
|$
|13,122
|$
|222,520
(1) At December 31, 2024 and 2023, cash and restricted cash included $23,750 and $1,587,773, respectively, of restricted cash.
(2) At June 30, 2025, cash and restricted cash included $875 of restricted cash.
SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.CONTACT: Contact: Assaf Ran, CEO Vanessa Kao, CFO (516) 444-3400
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
