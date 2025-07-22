Aetos Data Consulting Launches New Services To Turn Compliance Into A Competitive Advantage For Startups & Smbs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New risk assessment services empower businesses to minimize risk, attract larger clients, and accelerate growth.

- Shayne AdlerORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aetos Data Consulting announced the launch of new risk assessment services, designed to transform compliance from a costly burden into a strategic advantage for startups and SMBs. These offerings directly challenge the common“check-the-box” approach, empowering businesses to minimize risk, win larger customers, and drive growth.For many startups, navigating the complex landscape of data privacy, AI regulations, and digital compliance can feel like a drain on resources that stifles innovation. Aetos's new services provide a sophisticated yet affordable alternative to expensive legal fees or the overhead of a full-time hire.“Too many founders believe compliance is handled once they've installed a 'set and forget' software platform or passed a single audit,” said Shayne Adler, Co-Founder of Aetos Data Consulting.“This check-the-box mentality overlooks the nuance required to build real trust. We developed these tools to give founders a strategic starting point, allowing them to make intelligent investments that not only reduce risk but help them attract the larger clients they need to scale.”The two new services are:* Free 3-Minute Risk Assessment : An online, automated tool providing an instant snapshot of a company's potential compliance gaps, revealing areas a simple tool might miss.* Compliance Snapshot + Expert Review : A premium, flat-fee service offering an in-depth analysis and a 30-minute review call with a compliance expert. Clients receive a PDF report with a holistic view of their posture and a clear, actionable roadmap.By offering a clear pathway from initial discovery to a comprehensive strategy, Aetos helps ambitious companies turn compliance into their next competitive advantage.About Aetos Data Consulting:Aetos Data Consulting's mission is to transform compliance from a complex burden into a strategic advantage that helps ambitious companies build trust and accelerate growth. The leadership team brings together decades of experience from the world's top law firms, including Kirkland & Ellis and Latham & Watkins, major tech companies like Amazon and Autodesk, and federal agencies. Aetos provides the senior-level, strategic guidance of a large enterprise firm, fully customized for the unique needs and growth stage of startups and SMBs.

Shayne Adler

Aetos Data Consulting

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.