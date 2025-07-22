Jessica Ferranti Launches The Mycelia Group, Elevating Cannabis, Psychedelics, Tech With Fractional Executive Leadership

Founder and CEO, Jessica Ferranti, recently launched The Mycelia Group to support businesses seeking executive-level guidance without long-term hiring commitments.

Ferranti's track record includes multi-vertical leadership across tech, equipment manufacturing, product manufacturing, finance, cannabis, and media, including leading growth as CRO at a national media outlet.

- Jessica Ferranti, Founder and CEO, The Mycelia GroupJACKSON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jessica Ferranti, former Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Cannabis & Tech Today and IPW Publications, has launched The Mycelia Group , a cutting-edge fractional executive services firm.Leveraging her extensive experience scaling revenue-driven organizations, Ferranti is now empowering businesses within cannabis, psychedelics, technology, and adjacent niche industries to grow smarter and more sustainably from within.Inspired by the underground fungal networks known as mycelium-vast, intelligent webs that connect and support entire ecosystems from beneath the surface-The Mycelia Group helps clients strengthen their internal infrastructure for growth by plugging in top-tier executive talent, without necessitating the overhead or long-term commitment of full-time C-suite appointments.“When sales are down, leaders react by slashing marketing budgets or hiring and firing sales reps-but surface-level changes rarely address the root cause,” Ferranti said.“You can't scale dysfunction. Which is why we focus on repairing disconnected systems, building bridges between departments, and reducing founder dependencies so brands can truly scale sustainably.”Key Services:Fractional in-house CRO engagementsFractional executives engagements (COO, CTO, CFO)Development of repeatable revenue systems and scalable sales frameworksAdoption and integration of AI and automation toolsOperational alignment across sales, marketing, operations and client servicesCustomized training and onboarding programsStrategic launches of new initiatives and GTM effortsFerranti's track record includes multi-vertical leadership across tech, equipment manufacturing, product manufacturing, finance, cannabis, and media, including leading growth as CRO at a national media outlet. Her new venture will serve as a fractional, high-impact alternative for businesses seeking executive-level guidance without long-term hiring commitments.###About The Mycelia Group:The Mycelia Group helps founders and leadership teams scale smart and without the corporate bloat. The company offers in-house CROs, executive coaching, fractional executives (COO, CMO, CFO, CTO, and more), and agile pop-up teams that step in to lead both strategy and execution. Whether it's go-to-market, operations, or organizational design, The Mycelia Group aligns teams, builds scalable systems, and frees up founders from the day-to-day grind. Ideal for founder-led companies, agencies, startups, and scaling service brands, the company's approach centers on sustainable growth and prioritizing clarity, efficiency, and long-term success over quick wins and burnout.About Jessica Ferranti:Jessica Ferranti is a revenue and marketing strategist with over a decade of leadership across emerging industries, media, and technology. As the former Chief Revenue Officer of IPW and its three national media brands which include Cannabis & Tech Today, Residential Tech Today, and Innovation & Tech Today, she helped scale client success across sectors, from startups to global brands like Sony, Crestron, and Amazon. She pioneered initiatives like the first“Women of Cannabis” issue and launched the Women's Roundtable series on Cannabis Tech Talks. A frequent panelist, moderator, and podcast guest, Jessica now leads The Mycelia Group, helping founder-led, and especially women-led organizations, scale with fractional executives, embedded CROs, and pop-up expert teams that bring strategic firepower without the overhead of full-time leadership.

