FIR Registered After Dog Brutally Attacked With Bricks In TN's Madurai
A disturbing video of the incident, which quickly went viral on social media, prompted immediate action from animal rights activists and the Madurai City Police.
Acting on a complaint, police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against two unidentified individuals involved in the attack -- one who hurled the bricks and another who assisted him in fleeing the scene.
Officials are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits.
The FIR has been registered under Sections 324(4) and 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.
Section 325 of the BNS treats the maiming or killing of any animal as a cognisable offence and prescribes imprisonment of up to five years, a fine, or both. Section 11 of the PCA Act penalises acts of unnecessary pain or suffering inflicted on animals.
Animal rights organisations have announced a reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the accused.
The dog seen in the video has since been rescued and is receiving medical treatment under the care of Thiru Murugan, who stepped in to ensure its recovery.
Animal rights activists said that those who abuse animals often end up harming human beings, too. For the safety of all, acts of cruelty like this must be reported to the authorities.
They lauded the Madurai City Police for promptly registering the FIR and taking the matter seriously.
A study published in Forensic Research & Criminology International Journal found that people who abuse animals are three times more likely to commit offences such as murder, rape, and assault.
