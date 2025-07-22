Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Clinical Trials 2025: EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, Medication, Pipeline, Therapies, Mechanism Of Action, Route Of Administration And Companies By Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



Obsessive Compulsive Disorder companies working in the treatment market are Ceruvia Lifesciences, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Octapharma, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Spec GX (Mallinckrodt), Power Life Sciences Inc., Apotex and others.

(Albany, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder pipeline constitutes 5+ key companies continuously working towards developing 5+ Obsessive Compulsive Disorder treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Pipeline Insight, 2025" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Market.

The Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Pipeline Report:



Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Obsessive Compulsive Disorder treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder companies working in the treatment market are Ceruvia Lifesciences, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Octapharma, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Spec GX (Mallinckrodt), Power Life Sciences Inc., Apotex and others, are developing therapies for the Obsessive Compulsive Disorder treatment

Emerging Obsessive Compulsive Disorder therapies such as Troriluzole, SYNP 101, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Obsessive Compulsive Disorder market in the coming years.

In March 2025, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced a study's purpose is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of troriluzole as adjunctive therapy compared to placebo in subjects with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

In March 2025, Yale University announced a study, all subjects will receive the study drug at their optimal dose. The primary endpoint of these studies will be the change from baseline of placebo vs. active scores utilizing the Massachusetts General Hospital Hairpulling Scale (MGH-HPS) at the end of Week 12.

Biohaven is working on BHV-4157 , a glutamate modulator, which is currently in a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for OCD as of September 2024 .

COMPASS Pathways is conducting a Phase II clinical trial for Psilocybin (COMP360) to treat OCD, with the trial starting in February 2024 . In December 2024, Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) can be highly resistant to standard therapies, significantly affecting patients' quality of life. In a groundbreaking effort, researchers conducted the first-ever clinical trial using magnetic resonance-guided focused ultrasound (MRgFUS) capsulotomy for individuals with treatment-resistant OCD. A decade-long follow-up revealed lasting symptom relief, improved daily functioning, and strong patient satisfaction. These findings highlight MRgFUS capsulotomy as a promising, safe, and effective treatment option, bringing renewed hope to OCD patients globally.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Overview

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is a mental health condition marked by persistent, intrusive thoughts (obsessions) and repetitive behaviors (compulsions). Individuals with OCD experience intense distress from these unwanted thoughts, which often focus on fears of contamination, harm, or symmetry. To alleviate anxiety, they may perform compulsive actions, like excessive cleaning, checking, or arranging items in a specific way. These rituals provide temporary relief but reinforce the cycle, making it difficult to stop.

OCD can range from mild to severe and interfere with daily functioning, impacting relationships, work, and personal well-being. Though the exact cause remains unclear, factors like genetics, brain structure, and environmental stressors are believed to contribute. Treatment often involves a combination of cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), specifically Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP), and medication like SSRIs (Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors). ERP helps individuals face their fears without performing compulsions, gradually reducing anxiety. While OCD is a chronic condition, with proper treatment, individuals can manage symptoms effectively and lead fulfilling lives. Raising awareness and reducing stigma is crucial to support those living with OCD.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Route of Administration

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Molecule Type

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Assessment by Product Type

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder By Stage and Product Type

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Assessment by Route of Administration

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder By Stage and Route of Administration

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Assessment by Molecule Type Obsessive Compulsive Disorder by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Report covers around 5+ products under different phases of clinical development like-



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Therapeutic Landscape



Troriluzole: Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Fluvoxamine maleate: AbbVie

BHV-4157: Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Quetiapine: AstraZeneca

Reclaim®: MedtronicNeuro

Bitopertin: Hoffmann-La Roche

topiramate: Ortho-McNeil Pharmaceutical

Escitalopram: Forest Laboratories

Duloxetine: Eli Lilly and Company

Topiramate: Janssen-Ortho Inc

Paliperidone: Ortho-McNeil Janssen Scientific pregabalin: Pfizer

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Pipeline Analysis:

The Obsessive Compulsive Disorder pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Treatment.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Obsessive Compulsive Disorder market.

Scope of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Companies: Ceruvia Lifesciences, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Octapharma, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Spec GX (Mallinckrodt), Power Life Sciences Inc., Apotex and others.

Key Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Therapies: Troriluzole, SYNP 101, and others.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Therapeutic Assessment: Obsessive Compulsive Disorder current marketed and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder emerging therapies Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Market Dynamics: Obsessive Compulsive Disorder market drivers and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder market barriers

Table of Contents

1. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Report Introduction

2. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Executive Summary

3. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Overview:

4. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Preclinical Stage Products

10. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Therapeutics Assessment

11. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Companies

14. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Key Products

15. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Unmet Needs

16 . Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.