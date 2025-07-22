Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Pipeline Analysis 2025: Clinical Trials, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, Medication, Therapies, Mechanism Of Action, Route Of Administration, And Companies By Delveinsight
(Albany, USA) DelveInsight's, " Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Pipeline Insight 2025 " report provides comprehensive insights about 12+ companies and 12+ pipeline drugs in Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
The Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia pipeline report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.
Key Takeaways from the Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Pipeline Report
-
In September 2024:- EXO Biologics S.A.- Phase I Single Arm, Dose Escalating and Phase II Double Blind, Randomized, Placebo-controlled, Dose Finding Clinical Trial Assessing Safety and Efficacy of Intratracheal Administration of Allogeneic Umbilical Cord Mesenchymal Cells-derived Extracellular Vesicles in Preventing Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia in Extremely Preterm Newborns.
DelveInsight's Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia pipeline report depicts a robust space with 12+ active players working to develop 12+ pipeline therapies for Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia treatment.
The leading Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Companies such as MEDIPOST Co., Ltd., Airway Therapeutics, Oak Hill Bio Ltd, Meridigen Biotech, AyuVis Research, CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A., Velvio, Orphanix, Alveolus Bio Inc., Advent Therapeutics, Trimunocor, The Cell Factory BVBA, Windtree Therapeutics, and others.
Promising Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Therapies such as Sildenafil, PNEUMOSTEM, OHB-607, and others.
Emerging Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Drugs Profile
PNEUMOSTEM: MEDIPOST Co., Ltd
PNEUMOSTEM Registered an allogeneic umbilical cord blood-derived mesenchymal stem cell product, is currently under development for the preventive treatment of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD) in premature infants. Currently, Phase 2 clinical trial is ongoing in Korea and PNEUMOSTEM Registered has been Orphan Drug designated by US FDA and EMA. Recently, US FDA granted a Fast Track Designation for PNEUMOSTEM Registered.
AT-100: Airway Therapeutics
AT-100 is a novel recombinant human protein rhSP-D, an engineered version of an endogenous protein that reduces inflammation and infection in the body while modulating the immune response to break the cycle of injury and inflammation. Airway is focused on advancing AT-100 for the prevention of BPD in very preterm born babies and as a therapeutic for seriously ill COVID-19 patients. AT-100's anti-inflammatory and anti-infective properties also make it a potential treatment for other respiratory diseases such as influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and inflammatory diseases outside the lung. The FDA and European Medicines Agency have granted AT-100 Orphan Drug Designation.
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration
-
Oral
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Parenteral
Topical
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
-
Recombinant fusion proteins
Small molecule
Monoclonal antibody
Peptide
Polymer
Gene therapy
Scope of the Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Pipeline Report
-
Coverage- Global
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Companies- MEDIPOST Co., Ltd., Airway Therapeutics, Oak Hill Bio Ltd, Meridigen Biotech, AyuVis Research, CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A., Velvio, Orphanix, Alveolus Bio Inc., Advent Therapeutics, Trimunocor, The Cell Factory BVBA, Windtree Therapeutics, and others.
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Therapies- Sildenafil, PNEUMOSTEM, OHB-607, and others.
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
Table of Content
-
Introduction
Executive Summary
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia: Overview
Pipeline Therapeutics
Therapeutic Assessment
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective
Late Stage Products (Phase III)
Drug name: Company name
Drug profiles in the detailed report.....
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
PNEUMOSTEM: MEDIPOST Co., Ltd.
Drug profiles in the detailed report.....
Early Stage Products (Phase I)
AT-100: Airway Therapeutics
Drug profiles in the detailed report.....
Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
AVR 48: AyuVis Research
Drug profiles in the detailed report.....
Inactive Products
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Key Companies
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Key Products
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia- Unmet Needs
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia- Market Drivers and Barriers
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia- Future Perspectives and Conclusion
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Analyst Views
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Key Companies
Appendix
