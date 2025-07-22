Uptimehealth Partners With National Facilities Direct To Expand Support Capabilities For Dental And Medical Practices Nationwide

MENAFN - GetNews)



Now offering full-facility and equipment support nationwide backed by the teams practices already trust.

Boston, MA - July 22, 2025 - UptimeHealth , the leading provider of equipment service and compliance software for dental and medical practices, has partnered with National Facilities Direct , a top-tier provider of self-performing facility services, to offer healthcare organizations a fully integrated solution for managing both clinical equipment and facility maintenance-under one roof.

From suction units to ceiling tiles, this partnership delivers an end-to-end support system that streamlines, plumbing, electrical, handyman, janitorial, compliance, and clinical equipment services. With one dashboard, one team, and one invoice, practices can finally eliminate vendor chaos and take control of their operations.

“Healthcare facilities are tired of juggling five vendors just to stay operational. This partnership brings total control to the people who actually run the practice-operations teams, office managers, and regional leaders,” said Jinesh Patel , CEO and Co-Founder of UptimeHealth and National Facilities Direct.“We've combined facility techs with clinical experts so nothing slips through the cracks. If it's broken, we'll know and we'll fix it.”

“Facility issues too often disrupt productivity and patient care,” said Steve Coler , Executive Vice President at National Facilities Direct.“By aligning with UptimeHealth, we're giving practices a smarter way to manage their environments combining transparency, speed, and accountability from a single source they already trust.”

What This Partnership Delivers:



One Team. National Coverage. Clinical equipment and facilities managed together.

One Dashboard. Total Visibility. Work orders, compliance logs, and asset tracking in one place.

Self-Performing Field Techs. No third-party delays or finger-pointing just results. Purpose-Built for Dental and Medical. Real-time updates and workflows that fit how practices actually operate.



Get a Closer Look:

Catch us at Dykema or Schedule a Demo to see unified ops in action.

About UptimeHealth

UptimeHealth is a leading provider of equipment service management and compliance software built specifically for medical and dental practices. The company's platform simplifies how teams manage maintenance, service vendors, and regulatory readiness giving operators real-time visibility and control over their clinical assets. UptimeHealth is trusted by practices, DSOs, and healthcare organizations nationwide to reduce downtime and improve operational efficiency.

Learn more at

About National Facilities Direct

National Facilities Direct is a self-performing facility services company delivering high-quality plumbing, electrical, general maintenance/handyman, general contracting, HVAC, and soft services such as janitorial, landscaping, pest control, and support to businesses across the country. With a national technician network and a commitment to responsiveness and transparency, National Facilities Direct eliminates the need for multiple vendors by providing a single source for all facility needs.

Learn more at