Jordan Chairs Arab League Session On Developments In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, July 22 (Petra) – Jordan's Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Ambassador Amjad Adaileh, on Tuesday chaired an extraordinary session of the Arab League Council at the level of permanent representatives, held at the request of the State of Palestine to address developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip.Delivering Jordan's statement, Adaileh reiterated Jordan's firm rejection of the Israeli government's decision to strip the Hebron Municipality of its authority over the Ibrahimi Mosque and its surrounding area. He described the move as a unilateral, expansionist measure that constitutes a blatant attack on the Arab and Islamic identity of the mosque and a violation of the existing legal and historical status quo.Adaileh stressed that Israel, as the occupying power, has no sovereignty over any part of the occupied Palestinian territory and that all actions taken by Israel in this context are legally null and void. He called on the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities by pressuring Israel, its government and settler groups alike, to halt such actions and rescind any measures that infringe upon the historical and legal rights of the Palestinian people.He also urged an immediate end to all illegal expansionist practices in the occupied West Bank, calling for the protection of the Palestinian people and the fulfillment of their legitimate right to establish an independent state on their national soil, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the two-state solution. He reaffirmed that this must lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the June 4, 1967 lines.On the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Adaileh highlighted the Israeli-imposed policy of starvation, which has rendered the enclave uninhabitable. He described the ongoing scenes of famine and devastation as a stain on the conscience of humanity.He welcomed the recent joint statement issued by the foreign ministers of 25 countries calling for an immediate halt to the Israeli war and rejecting forced displacement and demographic changes in the occupied territories. Adaileh said the statement reflects growing international awareness of the severity of the humanitarian catastrophe facing the Palestinian people.He affirmed Jordan's support for this step, which aligns with calls for urgent international efforts to end the crisis, including the enforcement of a permanent ceasefire and the facilitation of humanitarian and relief aid.