Trial Begins For Ruben Vardanyan On Charges Of War Crimes, Terrorism, And Other Serious Offenses

The highly anticipated trial of Ruben Vardanyan, accused of committing grave violations under both national and international law, continues at the Baku Court Complex, Azernews reports.

The proceedings are being presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev of the Baku Military Court. The case involves numerous criminal charges linked to wartime conduct, terrorism-related activities, and violations of Azerbaijan's constitutional order.

In previous sessions, testimonies from victims were heard in court. The charges brought against Vardanyan span a wide range of offenses under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including:



Article 100 – Planning and waging a war of aggression

Article 107 – Deportation or forcible transfer of population

Article 109 – Persecution

Article 112 – Deprivation of liberty contrary to international law

Article 113 – Torture

Article 114 – Mercenarism

Articles 115 and 116 – Violations of the laws and customs of war and international humanitarian law

Articles 214 and 214-1 – Terrorism and financing terrorism

Article 218 – Establishing a criminal organization

Article 228 – Illegal handling of weapons and explosives

Article 270-1 – Acts threatening aviation safety

Article 278 – Forcible seizure of power and altering the constitutional order

Article 279 – Formation of unlawful armed groups Article 318 – Illegal border crossing

The scope of the charges indicates the Azerbaijani authorities are pursuing a comprehensive legal process to hold Vardanyan accountable for his alleged role in orchestrating and financing hostile activities, particularly during the recent conflicts involving Azerbaijan's sovereign territory.