Sonim Technologies Stockholders Elect All Five Sonim Nominees At 2025 Annual Meeting

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM), a leading provider of rugged mobile solutions, today announced that Sonim stockholders have elected all five of the Company's director nominees - Mike Mulica, Peter Liu, James Cassano, Jack Steenstra, and George Thangadurai - to the Company's Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors issued the following statement: "This outcome is further validation of the Sonim Board's initiatives to return value to stockholders while ensuring the long-term success of Sonim - as represented by our agreement with Social Mobile. We thank our stockholders for their continued support throughout this process."

As separately announced on Friday, July 18, 2025, Sonim has entered into a definitive agreement under which Social Mobile will acquire the assets and substantially all current liabilities of Sonim Technologies at $20 million, including a $5 million potential earn-out in an all-cash transaction.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of rugged mobile solutions, including phones, wireless internet data devices, accessories and software designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. Trusted by first responders, government, and Fortune 500 customers since 1999, we currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions through tier one wireless carriers and distributors in North America, EMEA, and Australia/New Zealand. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit .

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication relates to the proposed transaction involving Sonim. This communication does not constitute a solicitation of any vote or approval. In connection with the proposed transaction, Sonim plans to file with the SEC a proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") relating to a special meeting of its stockholders and may file other documents with the SEC relating to the proposed transaction, including a prospectus. This communication is not a substitute for the Proxy Statement or any other document that Sonim may file with the SEC or send to its stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Before making any voting decision, stockholders of Sonim are urged to read the Proxy Statement in its entirety when it becomes available and any other relevant documents filed or to be filed with the SEC and any amendments or supplements thereto and any documents incorporated by reference therein, because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction and the parties to the proposed Transaction. Any vote in respect of resolutions to be proposed at a stockholder meeting of Sonim to approve the proposed transaction or related matters, or other responses in relation to the proposed transaction, should be made only on the basis of the information contained in the Proxy Statement. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain the Proxy Statement and other documents Sonim files with the SEC (when available) free of charge at the SEC's website ( ) or at Sonim's investor relations website ( ) or by e-mailing Sonim at ... .

Participants in the Solicitation

Sonim and its respective directors, executive officers, and other members of their management and employees, including Peter Liu (Chief Executive Officer and a director), Clay Crolius (Chief Financial Officer), and Sonim's directors - James Cassano, Mike Mulica , Jack Steenstra , and George Thangadurai - under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of Sonim's stockholders in connection with the proposed Transaction.

Stockholders may obtain more detailed information regarding Sonim's directors and executive officers, including a description of their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, under the captions "Directors, Executive Officers, and Corporate Governance ," "Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management ," and "Certain Relationships and Related Party Transactions " of Sonim's definitive proxy statement for the 2025 Annual Meeting filed with the SEC on June 18, 2025.

Any subsequent updates following the date hereof to the information regarding the identity of potential participants, and their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the Proxy Statement and other materials to be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed Transaction, if and when they become available. These documents will be available free of charge as described above.

