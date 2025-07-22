403
EU Official: Killing Of Civilians Seeking Aid In Gaza Is Indefensible
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, July 22 (KUNA) -- The European Union's (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas affirmed on Tuesday that the killing of civilians while trying to access humanitarian aid in Gaza is "indefensible."
In a post on X, Kallas stated that she had a renewed conversation with Israeli occupation Minister Gideon Sa'ar to recall the existing understanding regarding the flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.
She added that she made it clear during the call that "the IDF must stop killing people at distribution points".
Kallas also stressed, "All options remain on the table if Israel doesn't deliver on its pledges", in a reference to possible further European measures to pressure the Israeli occupation government. (end)
