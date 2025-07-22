Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Grounded British Fighter Jet Flies Back

Grounded British Fighter Jet Flies Back


2025-07-22 07:05:11
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Thiruvananthapuram- British fighter jet F-35 B, which made an emergency landing at the international airport here over a month ago and has been parked since then, flew back on Tuesday after completing maintenance, airport sources said.

The jet, which took off at 10.50 am, flew to Darwin in Australia, they said.

The jet was brought out of the hangar and kept at that airport bay on Monday.

The British Royal Navy F-35B Lightning fighter jet is part of the UK's most advanced stealth fleet.

Known to be one of the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world and worth over USD 110 million, the jet remained grounded at the international airport here since June 14 after it developed a technical snag.

Read Also Tougher UK Visa Measures For Foreign Workers Tabled In Parliament Will Support Efforts To Deal With Terror Threat: UK On India-Pak Conflict

xxx

MENAFN22072025000215011059ID1109831182

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search