Neighbors Trailer Unveils Automated Toll Program To Protect Trailer Owners And Lower Renter Costs

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighbors Trailer , a leading peer-to-peer trailer sharing platform, is proud to announce the launch of its Trailer Toll Program , a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to protect trailer owners from unexpected toll fees and reduce toll-related costs for both owners and renters.

As trailer sharing continues to grow nationwide, so do the operational challenges - particularly around toll roads. Trailer owners have long faced issues such as toll bills arriving months after a rental , inability to collect from renters , and costly late fees that accumulate before tolls are even detected. The Neighbors Trailer Toll Program addresses these problems with a fully automated toll management system that brings clarity, fairness, and efficiency to the rental experience.

"One of the biggest pain points for our trailer owners has been surprise toll bills - sometimes weeks or even months after a rental - with no way to collect," said Trevor Borst, Co-Founder at Neighbors Trailer. "Our new system eliminates that problem entirely by charging the renter for tolls as they occur, reducing cost and confusion for everyone involved- often at a lower cost than traditional toll-by-mail systems."

Key benefits of the Neighbors Trailer Toll Program:



Free Enrollment for Trailer Owners : No setup costs, no subscription - just opt in and benefit immediately.

Automatic Toll Charges to Renters: Tolls are reported to the software and charged to the renter's account, with no action needed from the owner.

Toll Tracking : Both owners and renters can view tolls through the booking page.

Eliminates Late Fees : The automated system detects tolls instantly from the toll authority, avoiding delays that lead to expensive penalties.

Reduces Toll Costs for Renters : By processing tolls through enrollment in the toll program rather than toll-by-mail, renters avoid inflated administrative fees from the toll authority. Nationwide Compatibility : Integrated with most major toll networks across the U.S.

The program is now live for all Neighbors Trailer owners across the country.

With the launch of the Trailer Toll Program, Neighbors Trailer continues its mission to simplify trailer sharing for everyone involved - building smarter tools that save time, reduce costs, and protect the community from common pitfalls in peer-to-peer logistics.

For more information, visit Neighbors Trailer Toll Program .

Media Contact:

Trevor Borst

Co-Founder & CMO

[email protected]

650-597-7200

SOURCE Neighbors Trailer

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED