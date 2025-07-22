Amwins Names Molly Shah General Counsel
"This transition has been in the works for some time, and Molly is an outstanding leader and a natural fit for this role," said Scott Purviance, CEO, Amwins. "We couldn't be more confident in her ability to carry the torch. She embodies our values and brings incredible legal knowledge, a thoughtful leadership style, and a clear sense of purpose to our legal team. We are excited about the future under her leadership."
Hargrove joined Amwins in 2008 as the company's general counsel. Her leadership has been instrumental in supporting Amwins' aggressive growth, guiding the firm through numerous transactions, and fostering a culture of sound legal governance. In addition to her role at Amwins, Hargrove actively serves the community through her work on the Board of Directors of the Isabella Santos Foundation, a nonprofit focused on advancing treatment for rare pediatric cancers.
"Donna has been a key part of our story and her impact on Amwins is immeasurable," Purviance added. "She's been a trusted partner to leadership and has helped support our firm during a period of extraordinary expansion. We are grateful for her continued counsel and proud to see her take on a new chapter as Senior Advisor."
As part of the transition, Hargrove will remain actively involved throughout 2026, offering guidance and continuity as Shah assumes leadership, ensuring a seamless handoff and continued momentum.
About Amwins
Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefits, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 138 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $44.5 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins .
For further information contact:
Amwins
Lisa Kuszmar
Telephone: 704.749.2780
Email: [email protected]
Photo -
Photo -
Logo -
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment