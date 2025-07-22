Avon Theatre Launches Transformative Capital Campaign
"This is more than just a renovation; it's a reimagining and a major investment in an expanded mission to entertain, enlighten, and inspire," said Arthur Selkowitz and Susan Cullman, co-chairs of the Board of Directors. "We are proud to build upon the legacy of Deborah and Chuck Royce, who saved the theater from closure in 2001, and to ensure its vibrancy for decades to come, enriching our community for future generations."
Key renovations planned for the Avon Theatre include:
-
A new 48-seat screening room: Dramatically expanding programming flexibility and capacity.
Full ADA compliance: Integrating a lift and fully accessible restrooms for universal access.
New, comfortable seating: Enhancing the viewing experience in both historic auditoriums.
State-of-the-art technology: Implementing 4K laser projection and immersive Dolby surround sound.
Historic exterior and interior restoration: Including comprehensive repairs to the roof and brick façade as well as the Oscar Glas murals.
Redesigned and expanded public spaces: Featuring an enhanced lobby, modern concession area, and a new wine/cocktail bar.
Supporters have a unique opportunity to create their lasting legacy through various naming opportunities, ranging from major features within the theater to individual seats, commemorative bricks, and even the Avon's iconic popcorn machine. Every donation directly contributes to the future of independent cinema, education, and cultural programs throughout Fairfield County.
"Our goal is to ensure the Avon remains not only a premier destination for extraordinary films but also a sanctuary for connection, creativity and shared experiences," said Executive Director Peter H. Gistelinck. "Together with our dedicated supporters, we are building a theater for the next generation - one that is accessible, inspiring, and deeply rooted in community."
To learn more about the Avon reCreated Capital Campaign and how you can support, visit or email [email protected] .
The Avon Theatre - Deborah & Chuck Royce Cinema Arts Center is a member-supported, nonprofit, independent cinema committed to showcasing a curated selection of independent, foreign, classic, and documentary films. Nestled in the heart of downtown Stamford, CT, the Avon has stood as a cultural beacon for almost 85 years, enriching the community through unforgettable experiences that promote dialogue and inspire an appreciation for the art of cinema. Through its special programming, educational initiatives, and community engagement efforts, the Avon strives to create a dynamic space where film enthusiasts of all ages can come together to explore, discover, and celebrate the magic of the silver screen.
For more information about the Avon, including upcoming screenings, membership opportunities, and special events, please visit avontheatre or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
