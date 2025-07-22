Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
FIXING OF COUPON RATES 22 July 2025
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 24 July 2025
Effective from 24 July 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 24 July 2025 to 24 October 2025:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030522818, (SNP), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 24 July 2025: 2.5440% pa
