No End To Rain Fury In Himachal Pradesh: Death Toll At 132, Roads And Houses Damaged

Shimla: The death toll amid the relentless monsoon in Himachal Pradesh has risen to 132 with 74 deaths directly attributed to rain-related incidents and 58 caused by road accidents, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). According to the report by SEOC, the rainfall has caused widespread disruption across the state, blocking 432 roads, disabling 534 power distribution transformers (DTRs), and affecting 197 water supply schemes SEOC report paints a grim picture of mounting infrastructural distress. District Mandi remained the worst-hit with 260 roads blocked, while Kullu reported the highest number of disrupted DTRs at 123. Water supply disruptions were spread across several regions, with Kullu (44) and Chamba (57) being among the most affected. National Highways have also taken a hit, with NH-02, NH-21, and NH-154 affected by landslides and road collapses continue to be on high alert, and emergency services are deployed for rapid clearance and restoration operations in the worst-affected areas. Among the worst-hit districts are Mandi, which reported the highest number of rain-related deaths (16), followed by Kullu (8), and Kangra (16). Road conditions have deteriorated statewide, with major National Highways like NH-02, NH-21 (Mandi-Kullu road), and NH-154 (Mandi-Pathankot road) affected assessment reports also reveal massive economic losses, with total damages across public infrastructure and private property estimated at over ₹1,24,690 lakh (₹1,246.9 crore), including agriculture, horticulture, health, education, and housing sectors. Authorities are maintaining round-the-clock emergency response through the SEOC and are urging residents to avoid travel in vulnerable areas. Restoration work is ongoing amid difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions, on Monday, two people lost their lives in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, after a boulder hit a house amid heavy rain. Ashwani, who is a Patwari, told ANI, "Due to the rain, a landslide occurred last night. As a result, a boulder fell on a house, and two people tragically died in the incident. Their bodies were recovered from the debris with the help of the police and taken to Chamba Hospital. The government also provided immediate relief to the victims. Currently, we are further assessing the danger in the area and preparing a report on the losses."The bodies of the deceased were taken to the hospital. The danger is being assessed the and the report of loss is being prepared by the officials.

