V.S. Achuthanandan's Last Rites Pinarayi Vijayan, Leaders Pay Tribute
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and senior leaders paid their last respects to veteran CPI(M) leader and former CM V.S. Achuthanandan at the Secretariat's Durbar Hall in Thiruvananthapuram. Achuthanandan passed away last evening after being treated at a private hospital following a cardiac arrest.
