Rajya Sabha Adjourned Amid Massive Opposition Uproar, Day After VP Dhankhar Resigned
A day after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who also chaired the Rajya Sabha, resigned, the Upper House proceedings were twice adjourned until 2 pm following a massive uproar from Opposition MPs. They demanded immediate debates on Dhankhar's resignation, the Bihar voter roll revision (SIR), Operation Sindoor, and the Pahalgam terror attack.
