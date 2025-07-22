Rajya Sabha Adjourned Amid Massive Opposition Uproar, Day After VP Dhankhar Resigned

A day after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who also chaired the Rajya Sabha, resigned, the Upper House proceedings were twice adjourned until 2 pm following a massive uproar from Opposition MPs. They demanded immediate debates on Dhankhar's resignation, the Bihar voter roll revision (SIR), Operation Sindoor, and the Pahalgam terror attack.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.