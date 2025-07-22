Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rajya Sabha Adjourned Amid Massive Opposition Uproar, Day After VP Dhankhar Resigned


2025-07-22 07:01:08
A day after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who also chaired the Rajya Sabha, resigned, the Upper House proceedings were twice adjourned until 2 pm following a massive uproar from Opposition MPs. They demanded immediate debates on Dhankhar's resignation, the Bihar voter roll revision (SIR), Operation Sindoor, and the Pahalgam terror attack.

