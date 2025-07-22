Will Bring Cauvery Water To 250 Villages, Says DK Shivakumar Promises Medical College, Farmer Support

Kanakapura: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today said a plan was being formulated to supply drinking water from Cauvery to 250 villages in Kanakapura taluk.

Cauvery, Shimsha, and Arkavathi to Quench Kanakapura

"We are planning to pump Cauvery water from near Sangama to 250 villages for drinking purposes. The project to supply Cauvery water to the tanks of the taluk has already been kicked off," he said, while speaking at a Janaspandana programme at Kodihalli.

"We are getting water from Shimsha to Sathanur Hobli as well. We are also filling the tanks of Kasaba Hobli with water from the Arkavathi. The tanks in Hosadurga areas will be filled with Cauvery water," he said.

Medical College and Hospital for the Constituency

"I will also bring a medical college to my constituency during my tenure in this government. Our constituency will have two medical colleges. A women's and children's hospital has been operational in association with Infosys. The work we are doing here is a model for the country," he added.

Sharp Comments on Election and Regional Identity

“We have constructed 50 km of wall to prevent wild elephant menace, and we will build 50 km of such walls. We are providing one transformer to two farmers, and approximately 25,000 farmers are benefiting from this initiative. We are also building Karnataka Public Schools. No other region has this kind of facility.”

“During the Lok Sabha elections, our people did not ditch us; we were cheated by some areas of Bengaluru. People will try to brainwash you during elections; you should not pay heed to it. Our relationship is very deep.”

"We can't change our identity by changing our names. Can Kumaraswamy change his name to Ramanagara Kumaraswamy? Hence, we have renamed Ramanagara as Bengaluru South. We have corrected the past mistake. Many people are making futile attempts to meet me in Bengaluru; hence, I have come to your doorstep," he said.