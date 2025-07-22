CLAT 2026: Registration Starts August 1 See When The Exam Will Be Held
CLAT 2026: The Consortium of National Law Universities (Consortium of NLUs) has released the schedule for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2026) for admission in UG and PG courses conducted in law colleges across the country. Candidates who are preparing for this exam will be able to apply online from August 1, 2025 to appear in it. The application process will continue till October 31, 2025.
CLAT 2026 Exam Date
According to the notification issued by the Consortium of National Law Universities, the examination will be conducted on December 7, 2025 (Sunday), in one shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. Admit cards for the exam will be made available for download a few days before the exam date. Details will not be sent personally to any candidate.
Eligibility to Appear in CLAT 2026
To get admission in the 5-year integrated programme, a candidate must have passed 12th/Intermediate from any stream with a minimum of 45% marks. Reserved category candidates are given a relaxation of 5% marks in the pass percentage.
Apart from this, for admission in PG programme, LLB degree must be obtained with at least 55 percent marks. Candidates of reserved category must have obtained this degree with at least 50 percent marks. There is no age limit for applying in CLAT 2025
CLAT Exam Application Fee
As per last year, for CLAT exam, General and OBC category candidates will have to pay Rs 4000 as fee and SC/ST category candidates will have to pay Rs 3500. Please note that the fee mentioned is based on last year's information. Any changes following the release of the new notification will be updated accordingly. For detailed and up-to-date information about the exam, candidates are advised to visit the official website.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
CommentsNo comment