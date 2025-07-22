Jagdeep Dhankhar Collapsed At Event Days Before Stepping Down As Vice President: Report

Jagdeep Dhankhar who resigned suddenly from the post of Vice President "to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice" had recently collapsed during an event in Delhi due to poor health, sources told CNN-News18, it reported. Dhankhar's unexpected resignation came on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament that stunned everyone.

Sources said Dhankhar had not been keeping well and collapsed on July 17 during a visit to a garden with his wife and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, News 18 report stated.

They confirmed that his condition suddenly worsened, prompting immediate medical assistance after he was helped out of the area.

Dhankhar recently underwent an angioplasty procedure at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, according to sources.

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns

Dhankhar, who is also Chairman of Rajya Sabha, sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution," the letter said.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency - the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure," it added.

The Vice President also expressed his deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the the Council of Ministers.

"Prime Minister's cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office," he said.

Dhankhar said that the warmth, trust, and affection he has received from all the Members of Parliament would ever be cherished at and embedded in his memory.

"I am deeply thankful for the invaluable experiences and insights I have gained as Vice President in our great democracy. It has been a privilege and satisfaction to witness and partake in India's remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development during this significant period. Serving in this transformative era of our nation's history has been a true honor," he said.

"As I leave this esteemed office, I am filled with pride in Bharat's global rise and phenomenal achievements and hold unwavering confidence in her brilliant future," he added.'Good Health' Wishes

Several political leaders expressed surprise at Jagdeep Dhankhar's unexpected resignation and extended their wishes for his health and well-being.