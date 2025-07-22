Warriors Finally Set To Open NBA Offseason Business After Weeks Of Silence, Near Two Signings

The Golden State Warriors are finally making moves. After a quiet start to the offseason, the franchise is expected to complete its first wave of signings in the coming days. For weeks, speculation swirled around potential targets, but now, according to NBA insider Brett Siegel, two names appear to be locked in: Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton.

Sources at Summer League suggest both players have already given verbal commitments to the Warriors. While nothing is official yet, there's growing belief that these agreements will be formalized soon, bringing some much-needed clarity to Golden State's offseason strategy.

Horford, in particular, has been linked to the team for several days. At 38, the veteran big man isn't the same player he once was, but his value remains high, especially for a team looking to balance offense and defense. With the Warriors struggling for frontcourt stability last season, Horford's presence could help steady things. He's still capable of knocking down threes, switching defensively, and making smart plays in limited minutes.

Melton, meanwhile, offers energy and defensive grit on the perimeter. His addition gives the Warriors another reliable guard who can contribute on both ends. But there's more.

Brogdon's name is still floating around. A former Sixth Man of the Year, Malcolm Brogdon hasn't signed with any team yet. While Golden State can't offer anything close to the $22.5 million he earned last season, the appeal of joining a contender could tilt the scales.

If he does agree to a major pay cut, Brogdon could provide key backup minutes for Steph Curry, minutes that proved problematic last season when the Warriors' offense often collapsed without their star floor general.

Shift in the Front Office Strategy

This methodical approach isn't new. Last year, after missing out on big-name trades, the Warriors shifted gears to build depth. It paid off, briefly. They raced to a 12-3 start before injuries took a toll. That lesson hasn't been forgotten. With their cap space tied up in Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and fresh arrival Jimmy Butler, adding smart, cost-effective veterans might be the only route left.

Al Horford could end up being the most impactful signing of the three. He played 60 games last season, averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and nearly a block per game, all in just under 30 minutes. But the real value lies in his shooting.

A 36.3% shooter from deep last season, he's had even better years from beyond the arc before. If Quinten Post could stretch the floor briefly last season, Horford, with his experience and consistency, could do it far better.

Meanwhile, Melton and Brogdon could play critical roles in reducing the load on Curry. The Warriors learned the hard way in the playoffs that when Curry sits, their scoring dries up. They failed to hit 100 points in three games against Minnesota in the second round. This roster can't survive that again.

Now, the Warriors look set to take a page out of their own playbook and build depth, protect their stars, and stay healthy.