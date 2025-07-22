APEX Technologies, A Division Of Mccoy Construction & Forestry, Named Newest Trimble Technology Outlet

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Trimble Technology Outlets are a new and important part of Trimble's civil construction distribution strategy. By adding authorized resellers representing a wide variety of manufacturers to the Trimble distribution channel, it is easier for users of all machine types to purchase, install and utilize Trimble technology for improved jobsite productivity and profitability.

As an authorized Trimble reseller, APEX will offer Trimble grade control solutions - including site positioning systems and correction services - directly to customers across the McCoy Construction & Forestry footprint. APEX and McCoy customers can expect to receive a superior level of support, including installation, service and training.

"We are excited to announce APEX Technologies as the newest Trimble Technology Outlet," said Ron Bisio, senior vice president, field systems at Trimble. "This expanded distribution network has been very well received by customers in the markets where these new resellers have been announced. We look forward to working with APEX and McCoy to provide easier access to technology to help their customers increase jobsite productivity and profitability across their mixed fleets."

"A commitment to innovation is one of the core values that has sustained McCoy since the day it was founded more than 65 years ago - and John Deere for more than 175 years," said Dave Reinicke, vice president of product support and technology at McCoy Construction & Forestry and APEX Technologies. "We are excited for this next phase in the evolution of our company, which makes it easy for us to deliver technology innovation that will help all of our customers, regardless of machine type, be more efficient and more competitive."

About Trimble

Trimble is a global technology company that connects the physical and digital worlds, transforming the ways work gets done. With relentless innovation in precise positioning, modeling and data analytics, Trimble enables essential industries including construction, geospatial and transportation. Whether it's helping customers build and maintain infrastructure, design and construct buildings, optimize global supply chains or map the world, Trimble is at the forefront, driving productivity and progress. For more information about Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB ), visit: .

About APEX Technologies and McCoy Construction & Forestry

APEX Technologies is the technology arm of McCoy Construction & Forestry (a part of McCoy Group, Inc.). APEX specializes in providing sales, parts and service for all construction technology relating to GPS/GNSS, machine control, laser equipment, optical instruments and field supplies.

McCoy Construction & Forestry is a family-owned John Deere construction and forestry equipment dealer, with 25 locations across the central U.S. Backed by certified parts advisors, factory-trained technicians, and an extensive parts inventory, our specialties include new and used equipment sales, equipment rental, product support, parts, service, and technology.

For more information about APEX Technologies and McCoy Construction & Forestry, please visit our websites at apexconstructiontech and mccoycf .

FTRMB

SOURCE Trimble