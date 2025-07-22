GM Releases 2025 Second-Quarter Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DETROIT, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors (NYSE: GM ) today reported second-quarter 2025 revenue of $47.1 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $1.9 billion, and EBIT-adjusted of $3.0 billion. GM's full-year financial guidance is unchanged. An overview of quarterly results and financial highlights appears below. Visit the GM Investor Relations website to download the company's earnings deck and GM Cha ir and CEO Mary Barra's Let ter to Shareholders . Conference call for investors and analysts Mary Barra and GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson will host a conference call for the investment community at 8:30 a.m. today to discuss these results. Conference call details are as follows:

Three Months Ended



($M) except per share amounts June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Change % Change Revenue $ 47,122 $ 47,969 $ (847) (1.8) % Net income attributable to stockholders $ 1,895 $ 2,933 $ (1,038) (35.4) % EBIT-adjusted $ 3,037 $ 4,438 $ (1,401) (31.6) % Net income margin 4.0 % 6.1 % (2.1) ppts (34.4) % EBIT-adjusted margin 6.4 % 9.3 % (2.9) ppts (31.2) % Automotive operating cash flow $ 4,653 $ 7,713 $ (3,060) (39.7) % Adjusted automotive free cash flow $ 2,827 $ 5,297 $ (2,470) (46.6) % EPS-diluted $ 1.91 $ 2.55 $ (0.64) (25.1) % EPS-diluted-adjusted $ 2.53 $ 3.06 $ (0.53) (17.3) % GMNA EBIT-adjusted $ 2,415 $ 4,433 $ (2,018) (45.5) % GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin 6.1 % 10.9 % (4.8) ppts (44.0) % GMI EBIT-adjusted(a) $ 204 $ 50 $ 154 n.m. China equity income (loss)(a) $ 71 $ (104) $ 175 n.m. GM Financial EBT-adjusted $ 704 $ 822 $ (118) (14.4) % ‌ __________ (a) n.m. = not meaningful

‌

Six Months Ended



($M) except per share amounts June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Change % Change Revenue $ 91,141 $ 90,983 $ 158 0.2 % Net income attributable to stockholders $ 4,680 $ 5,913 $ (1,233) (20.9) % EBIT-adjusted $ 6,527 $ 8,310 $ (1,783) (21.5) % Net income margin 5.1 % 6.5 % (1.4) ppts (21.5) % EBIT-adjusted margin 7.2 % 9.1 % (1.9) ppts (20.9) % Automotive operating cash flow $ 7,057 $ 11,311 $ (4,254) (37.6) % Adjusted automotive free cash flow $ 3,639 $ 6,388 $ (2,749) (43.0) % EPS-diluted $ 5.28 $ 5.10 $ 0.18 3.5 % EPS-diluted-adjusted $ 5.31 $ 5.68 $ (0.37) (6.5) % GMNA EBIT-adjusted $ 5,702 $ 8,273 $ (2,571) (31.1) % GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin 7.4 % 10.8 % (3.4) ppts (31.5) % GMI EBIT-adjusted(a) $ 234 $ 40 $ 194 n.m. China equity income (loss)(a) $ 116 $ (210) $ 326 n.m. GM Financial EBT-adjusted $ 1,389 $ 1,559 $ (170) (10.9) % ‌ __________ (a) n.m. = not meaningful

General Motors (NYSE:GM ) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.

Guidance Reconciliations

The following table reconciles expected Net income attributable to stockholders to expected EBIT-adjusted (dollars in billions):



Year Ending December 31, 2025 Net income attributable to stockholders $ 7.7-9.5 Income tax expense 1.6-2.3 Automotive interest income, net (0.0) Adjustments(a) 0.7 EBIT-adjusted $ 10.0-12.5 ‌ ‌__________ ‌(a) Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. These expected

financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.

The following table reconciles expected EPS-diluted to expected EPS-diluted-adjusted:



Year Ending December 31, 2025 Diluted earnings per common share $ 8.22-9.97 Adjustments(a) 0.03 EPS-diluted-adjusted $ 8.25-10.00 ‌ __________ (a) Refer to the reconciliation of diluted earnings per common share to EPS-diluted-adjusted for adjustment details. These expected financial results do not

include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.

The following table reconciles expected automotive net cash provided by operating activities to expected adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in billions):



Year Ending December 31, 2025 Net automotive cash provided by operating activities $ 17.0-20.5 Less: Capital expenditures 10.0-11.0 Adjustments 0.5 Adjusted automotive free cash flow(a) $ 7.5-10.0 ‌ __________ (a) These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1 Combining Income Statement Information (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Automotive

Cruise

GM

Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined

Automotive

Cruise

GM

Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined Net sales and revenue





































Automotive $ 42,869

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 42,869

$ 44,060

$ 25

$ -

$ (25)

$ 44,060 GM Financial -

-

4,255

(2)

4,253

-

-

3,918

(10)

3,908 Total net sales and revenue 42,869

-

4,255

(2)

47,122

44,060

25

3,918

(35)

47,969 Costs and expenses





































Automotive and other cost of

sales 39,289

-

-

(1)

39,289

37,592

1,023

-

-

38,615 GM Financial interest,

operating and other

expenses -

-

3,567

-

3,567

-

-

3,109

-

3,109 Automotive and other selling,

general and

administrative expense 2,141

-

-

(2)

2,139

2,234

138

-

(1)

2,372 Total costs and expenses 41,431

-

3,567

(2)

44,995

39,827

1,161

3,109

(2)

44,096 Operating income (loss) 1,438

-

688

-

2,127

4,233

(1,136)

809

(33)

3,873 Automotive interest expense 199

-

-

(1)

198

206

112

-

(112)

206 Interest income and other non-

operating income, net 367

-

-

(1)

366

133

6

-

(79)

60 Equity income (loss) 64

-

16

-

80

(97)

-

14

-

(84) Income (loss) before income

taxes $ 1,671

$ -

$ 704

$ -

$ 2,375

$ 4,063

$ (1,242)

$ 822

$ -

$ 3,643 Income tax expense (benefit)















481

















767 Net income (loss)















1,894

















2,877 Net loss (income) attributable

to noncontrolling interests















1

















57 Net income (loss)

attributable to

stockholders















$ 1,895

















$ 2,933







































Net income (loss)

attributable to common

stockholders















$ 1,865

















$ 2,919











































Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Automotive

Cruise

GM

Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined

Automotive

Cruise

GM

Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined Net sales and revenue





































Automotive $ 82,729

$ 1

$ -

$ -

$ 82,730

$ 83,272

$ 51

$ -

$ (50)

$ 83,273 GM Financial -

-

8,419

(7)

8,412

-

-

7,730

(19)

7,710 Total net sales and revenue 82,729

1

8,419

(7)

91,141

83,272

51

7,730

(69)

90,983 Costs and expenses





































Automotive and other cost of

sales 74,318

163

-

(1)

74,480

71,189

1,422

-

(1)

72,611 GM Financial interest,

operating and other

expenses -

-

7,058

-

7,058

-

-

6,215

(1)

6,215 Automotive and other selling,

general and administrative

expense 4,016

111

-

(2)

4,124

4,269

279

-

(1)

4,547 Total costs and expenses 78,334

274

7,058

(4)

85,662

75,459

1,701

6,215

(3)

83,372 Operating income (loss) 4,395

(273)

1,361

(4)

5,479

7,813

(1,650)

1,514

(66)

7,611 Automotive interest expense 351

30

-

(30)

350

425

128

-

(128)

425 Interest income and other non-

operating income, net 701

2

-

(26)

676

406

18

-

(62)

362 Equity income (loss) 114

-

28

-

142

(234)

-

45

-

(189) Income (loss) before income

taxes $ 4,859

$ (301)

$ 1,389

$ -

$ 5,946

$ 7,561

$ (1,761)

$ 1,559

$ -

$ 7,359 Income tax expense (benefit)















1,199

















1,529 Net income (loss)















4,747

















5,830 Net loss (income) attributable

to noncontrolling interests















(68)

















83 Net income (loss)

attributable to

stockholders















$ 4,680

















$ 5,913







































Net income (loss)

attributable to common

stockholders















$ 5,224

















$ 5,889 ‌ ________ 1 Certain columns and rows may not add due to rounding.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1 Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share (Unaudited)

‌The following table summarizes basic and diluted earnings per share (in millions, except per share amounts): ‌

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 Basic earnings per share













Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders $ 1,895

$ 2,933

$ 4,680

$ 5,913 Adjustments(a) (30)

(15)

544

(24) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 1,865

$ 2,919

$ 5,224

$ 5,889















Weighted-average common shares outstanding 963

1,136

976

1,145















Basic earnings per common share $ 1.94

$ 2.57

$ 5.35

$ 5.14 Diluted earnings per share













Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders – diluted $ 1,865

$ 2,919

$ 5,224

$ 5,889















Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 976

1,147

989

1,155















Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.91

$ 2.55

$ 5.28

$ 5.10 Potentially dilutive securities(b) 6

4

6

4

__________ (a) Includes a $593 million return from the preferred shareholders related to the redemption of Cruise preferred shares from noncontrolling interest

holders in the six months ended June 30, 2025. (b) Potentially dilutive securities attributable to outstanding stock options, Performance Stock Units and Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) at June

30, 2025 and stock options and RSUs at June 30, 2024, were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share (EPS) because

the securities would have had an antidilutive effect.

‌ General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1 Combining Balance Sheet Information (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Automotive

Cruise

GM

Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined

Automotive

Cruise

GM

Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined ASSETS





































Current Assets





































Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,891

$ 87

$ 8,403

$ -

$ 22,381

$ 14,470

$ 308

$ 5,094

$ -

$ 19,872 Marketable debt securities 6,958

-

-

-

6,958

7,265

-

-

-

7,265 Accounts and notes receivable, net(a) 15,817

237

1,678

(1,010)

16,722

11,498

22

1,988

(681)

12,827 GM Financial receivables, net(d) -

-

44,797

(324)

44,473

-

-

46,760

(398)

46,362 Inventories 15,459

-

-

(5)

15,454

14,569

-

-

(5)

14,564 Other current assets 3,055

18

5,220

5

8,297

2,816

38

4,799

2

7,655 Total current assets 55,180

342

60,098

(1,335)

114,285

50,618

369

58,640

(1,082)

108,545 Non-current Assets





































GM Financial receivables, net(c) -

-

47,043

-

47,043

-

-

46,750

(276)

46,474 Equity in net assets of

nonconsolidated affiliates 4,846

-

1,257

-

6,103

5,896

-

1,206

-

7,102 Property, net 51,995

64

101

-

52,159

51,729

69

107

-

51,904 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 3,141

1

1,346

-

4,488

2,642

570

1,339

-

4,551 Equipment on operating leases, net -

-

33,196

-

33,196

-

-

31,586

-

31,586 Deferred income taxes 23,045

-

(1,567)

-

21,478

21,149

1,899

(1,795)

-

21,254 Other assets(b) 9,176

35

1,420

-

10,631

9,340

41

1,323

(2,359)

8,346 Total non-current assets 92,204

99

82,796

-

175,099

90,756

2,579

80,516

(2,635)

171,216 Total Assets $ 147,384

$ 441

$ 142,893

$ (1,335)

$ 289,384

$ 141,374

$ 2,948

$ 139,156

$ (3,717)

$ 279,761 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





































Current Liabilities





































Accounts payable

(principally trade)(a) $ 27,356

$ 2

$ 493

$ (774)

$ 27,077

$ 25,446

$ 200

$ 714

$ (681)

$ 25,680 Short-term debt and current portion of

long-term debt





































Automotive(a)(d) 2,243

4

-

(561)

1,687

2,413

7

-

(279)

2,141 GM Financial -

-

36,627

-

36,627

-

-

37,291

-

37,291 Cruise(d) -

-

-

-

-

-

119

-

(119)

- Accrued liabilities 23,534

194

4,693

-

28,421

24,949

548

5,661

(4)

31,154 Total current liabilities 53,133

200

41,813

(1,335)

93,812

52,808

874

43,666

(1,082)

96,265 Non-current Liabilities





































Long-term debt





































Automotive(b) 15,475

38

-

-

15,512

13,288

2,397

-

(2,359)

13,327 GM Financial -

-

81,905

-

81,905

-

-

76,973

-

76,973 Cruise(c) -

-

-

-

-

-

276

-

(276)

- Postretirement benefits other than

pensions 3,989

-

-

-

3,989

3,990

-

-

-

3,990 Pensions 6,077

-

8

-

6,085

5,772

-

7

-

5,779 Other liabilities 16,144

287

3,191

-

19,622

14,635

297

2,904

-

17,836 Total non-current liabilities 41,685

325

85,104

-

127,113

37,686

2,970

79,885

(2,635)

117,906 Total Liabilities 94,818

524

126,917

(1,335)

220,925

90,494

3,844

123,551

(3,717)

214,171 Equity





































Common stock, $0.01 par value 10

-

-

-

10

10

-

-

-

10 Additional paid-in capital(e) 18,725

1,861

1,137

(1,112)

20,610

19,632

1,187

1,196

(1,172)

20,843 Retained earnings 42,382

(1,945)

16,236

1

56,675

40,203

(2,647)

15,916

1

53,472 Accumulated other comprehensive

loss (9,535)

-

(1,397)

-

(10,932)

(9,744)

(3)

(1,506)

-

(11,253) Total stockholders' equity 51,581

(83)

15,976

(1,111)

66,363

50,100

(1,464)

15,606

(1,170)

63,072 Noncontrolling interests(e) 985

-

-

1,111

2,096

780

568

-

1,170

2,518 Total Equity 52,566

(83)

15,976

-

68,459

50,880

(896)

15,606

-

65,590 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 147,384

$ 441

$ 142,893

$ (1,335)

$ 289,384

$ 141,374

$ 2,948

$ 139,156

$ (3,717)

$ 279,761

__________ (a) Eliminations primarily include GM Financial accounts and notes receivable of $0.6 billion due from Automotive; Automotive accounts receivable of $0.1 billion primarily due from GM Financial; and

Cruise accounts receivable of $0.2 billion due from Automotive at June 30, 2025; and GM Financial accounts and notes receivable of $0.5 billion due from Automotive; and Automotive accounts

receivable of $0.2 billion primarily due from GM Financial and Cruise at December 31, 2024. (b) Eliminations primarily related to convertible note issued by Cruise to Automotive and deferral agreement between Cruise and Automotive as regards to engineering, capital spending, restructuring and

other costs incurred by Automotive on behalf of Cruise resulting in a long-term payable for Cruise offset by a long-term receivable for Automotive at December 31, 2024. (c) Eliminations primarily related to intercompany loans due from Cruise to GM Financial at December 31, 2024. (d) Eliminations primarily related to GM Financial accounts receivable due from Automotive and Cruise. (e) Primarily reclassification of GM Financial Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, B and C. The preferred stock is classified as noncontrolling interests in our consolidated balance sheets.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1 Combining Cash Flow Information (In millions) (Unaudited) ‌

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Automotive

Cruise

GM

Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined

Automotive

Cruise

GM

Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined Cash flows from operating activities





































Net income (loss) $ 4,040

$ (302)

$ 1,008

$ -

$ 4,747

$ 6,051

$ (1,366)

$ 1,145

$ -

$ 5,830 Depreciation and impairment of

Equipment on operating leases, net -

-

2,438

-

2,438

-

-

2,425

-

2,425 Depreciation, amortization and

impairment charges on Property, net 3,511

9

17

-

3,537

3,221

617

20

-

3,859 Foreign currency remeasurement and

transaction (gains) losses 251

-

11

-

262

(145)

-

(3)

-

(148) Undistributed earnings of

nonconsolidated affiliates, net 611

-

(28)

-

583

(55)

-

(45)

-

(101) Pension contributions and OPEB

payments (308)

-

(1)

-

(309)

(430)

-

-

-

(430) Pension and OPEB income, net 31

-

1

-

32

29

-

1

-

30 Provision (benefit) for deferred taxes (3)

-

208

-

205

1,234

(396)

289

-

1,127 Change in other operating assets and

liabilities(a)(c) (1,077)

(432)

410

2,573

1,473

1,406

(145)

(617)

(4,107)

(3,464) Net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities 7,057

(725)

4,065

2,573

12,969

11,311

(1,291)

3,214

(4,107)

9,128 Cash flows from investing activities





































Expenditures for property (3,940)

(2)

(10)

-

(3,953)

(5,267)

(2)

(10)

(73)

(5,352) Available-for-sale marketable

securities, acquisitions (1,248)

-

-

-

(1,248)

(2,232)

-

-

-

(2,232) Available-for-sale marketable

securities, liquidations 1,719

-

-

-

1,719

1,535

-

-

-

1,535 Purchases of finance receivables(a) -

-

(19,270)

(6)

(19,275)

-

-

(20,016)

3,377

(16,639) Principal collections and recoveries on

finance receivables(a)(b) -

-

20,902

(3,616)

17,286

-

-

15,577

1

15,578 Purchases of leased vehicles -

-

(8,591)

-

(8,591)

-

-

(7,489)

-

(7,489) Proceeds from termination of leased

vehicles -

-

5,326

-

5,326

-

-

6,157

-

6,157 Other investing activities(b) (3,320)

-

-

898

(2,422)

(1,693)

-

-

1,147

(546) Net cash provided by (used in)

investing activities (6,790)

(2)

(1,642)

(2,724)

(11,158)

(7,656)

(2)

(5,781)

4,452

(8,987) Cash flows from financing activities





































Net increase (decrease) in short-term

debt (13)

-

41

-

29

(2)

-

296

-

294 Proceeds from issuance of debt

(original maturities greater than

three months)(b) 2,018

499

28,650

(499)

30,668

20

960

29,350

(960)

29,370 Payments on debt (original maturities

greater than three months) (571)

(3)

(26,722)

(20)

(27,316)

(52)

(7)

(23,815)

(29)

(23,904) Payment to purchase common stock (2,012)

-

-

-

(2,012)

(1,346)

-

-

-

(1,346) Issuance (redemption) of subsidiary

stock(b) -

-

-

(29)

(29)

-

255

-

(255)

- Dividends paid(c) (260)

-

(759)

700

(319)

(275)

-

(959)

900

(334) Other financing activities (227)

-

(95)

-

(322)

(14)

(163)

(112)

-

(288) Net cash provided by (used in)

financing activities (1,064)

496

1,115

152

699

(1,668)

1,046

4,760

(345)

3,793 Effect of exchange rate changes on

cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash 261

1

64

-

327

(173)

-

(58)

-

(231) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash (536)

(230)

3,602

-

2,836

1,814

(247)

2,135

-

3,702 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash at beginning of period 14,561

322

8,081

-

22,964

12,310

1,359

8,249

-

21,917 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash at end of period $ 14,025

$ 92

$ 11,683

$ -

$ 25,800

$ 14,123

$ 1,112

$ 10,384

$ -

$ 25,620 ‌‌ ‌‌__________ ‌‌(a) Includes eliminations of $3.3 billion in the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 primarily driven by purchases/collections of wholesale finance receivables resulting from vehicles sold by GM to

dealers that have arranged their inventory floor plan financing through GM Financial. ‌‌(b) Eliminations include intercompany funding activity from Automotive and GM Financial to Cruise in the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. ‌‌(c) Eliminations include dividends issued by GM Financial to Automotive in the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. ‌‌Note: Certain intercompany transactions that are eliminated in consolidation are presented on a net basis.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1 ‌ ‌The following tables summarize key financial information by segment (dollars in millions): ‌

GMNA

GMI

Corporate

Eliminations

Total Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Total Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

































Net sales and revenue $ 39,486

$ 3,326

$ 57

$ -

$ 42,869

$ -

$ 4,255

$ (2)

$ 47,122 Expenditures for property $ 2,014

$ 89

$ 28

$ -

$ 2,131

$ -

$ 6

$ -

$ 2,137 Depreciation and amortization $ 1,642

$ 131

$ 9

$ -

$ 1,782

$ -

$ 1,243

$ -

$ 3,026 Impairment charges $ -

$ 18

$ -

$ -

$ 18

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 18 Equity income (loss)(a)(b) $ 12

$ 77

$ (14)

$ -

$ 75

$ -

$ 16

$ -

$ 91





































GMNA

GMI

Corporate

Eliminations

Total Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Total Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

































Net sales and revenue $ 40,725

$ 3,298

$ 37

$ -

$ 44,060

$ 25

$ 3,918

$ (35)

$ 47,969 Expenditures for property $ 2,461

$ 74

$ 4

$ -

$ 2,539

$ (10)

$ 6

$ 35

$ 2,569 Depreciation and amortization $ 1,515

$ 147

$ 20

$ -

$ 1,682

$ 7

$ 1,192

$ -

$ 2,880 Impairment charges $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 605

$ -

$ -

$ 605 Equity income (loss)(a)(b) $ 330

$ (103)

$ -

$ -

$ 227

$ -

$ 14

$ -

$ 240





































GMNA

GMI

Corporate

Eliminations

Total Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Total Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

































Net sales and revenue $ 76,873

$ 5,753

$ 103

$ -

$ 82,729

$ 1

$ 8,419

$ (7)

$ 91,141 Expenditures for property $ 3,719

$ 182

$ 39

$ -

$ 3,940

$ 2

$ 10

$ -

$ 3,953 Depreciation and amortization $ 3,230

$ 233

$ 36

$ -

$ 3,499

$ 5

$ 2,456

$ -

$ 5,959 Impairment charges $ -

$ 18

$ -

$ -

$ 18

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 18 Equity income (loss)(a)(b) $ 255

$ 125

$ (14)

$ -

$ 366

$ -

$ 28

$ -

$ 394





































GMNA

GMI

Corporate

Eliminations

Total Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Total Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

































Net sales and revenue $ 76,824

$ 6,380

$ 68

$ -

$ 83,272

$ 51

$ 7,730

$ (69)

$ 90,983 Expenditures for property $ 5,091

$ 167

$ 8

$ -

$ 5,267

$ 2

$ 10

$ 73

$ 5,352 Depreciation and amortization $ 2,924

$ 272

$ 25

$ -

$ 3,221

$ 12

$ 2,445

$ -

$ 5,678 Impairment charges $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 605

$ -

$ -

$ 605 Equity income (loss)(a)(b) $ 457

$ (211)

$ -

$ -

$ 245

$ -

$ 45

$ -

$ 291 ‌ ‌__________ ‌(a) Includes Automotive China joint ventures (Automotive China JVs) equity income (loss) of $71 million and $116 million in the three and six months ended June 30,

2025 and $(104) million and $(210) million in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. ‌(b) Equity earnings related to Ultium Cells Holdings LLC, an equally owned joint venture with LG Energy Solution, are presented in Automotive and other cost of

sales as this entity is integral to the operations of our business by providing battery cells for our electric vehicles (EVs). Equity earnings related to Ultium Cells

Holdings LLC were $11 million and $252 million in the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and $324 million and $479 million in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Material1

(Unaudited)

General Motors Company (GM) uses both generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures for operational and financial decision making, and to assess Company and segment business performance. Our non-GAAP measures include: earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)-adjusted, presented net of noncontrolling interests; earnings before income taxes (EBT)-adjusted for our General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial) segment; earnings per share (EPS)-diluted-adjusted; effective tax rate-adjusted (ETR-adjusted); return on invested capital-adjusted (ROIC-adjusted) and adjusted automotive free cash flow. GM's calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences between companies in the method of calculation. As a result, the use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and should not be considered superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, related U.S. GAAP measures.

These non-GAAP measures allow management and investors to view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and benchmark performance between periods and among geographic regions to understand operating performance without regard to items we do not consider a component of our core operating performance. Furthermore, these non-GAAP measures allow investors the opportunity to measure and monitor our performance against our externally communicated targets and evaluate the investment decisions being made by management to improve ROIC-adjusted. Management uses these measures in its financial, investment and operational decision-making processes, for internal reporting and as part of its forecasting and budgeting processes. Further, our Board of Directors uses certain of these and other measures as key metrics to determine management performance under our performance-based compensation plans. For these reasons, we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful for our investors.

EBIT-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Net income attributable to stockholders) EBIT-adjusted is presented net of noncontrolling interests and is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated operating results because it excludes automotive interest income, automotive interest expense and income taxes as well as certain additional adjustments that are not considered part of our core operations. Examples of adjustments to EBIT include, but are not limited to, impairment charges on long-lived assets and other exit costs resulting from strategic shifts in our operations or discrete market and business conditions, and certain costs arising from legal matters. For EBIT-adjusted and our other non-GAAP measures, once we have made an adjustment in the current period for an item, we will also adjust the related non-GAAP measure in any future periods in which there is an impact from the item. Our corresponding measure for our GM Financial segment is EBT-adjusted because interest income and interest expense are an integral part of its financial performance.

EPS-diluted-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Diluted earnings per common share) EPS-diluted-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated diluted EPS results on a consistent basis. EPS-diluted-adjusted is calculated as net income attributable to common stockholders-diluted less adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and certain income tax adjustments divided by weighted-average common shares outstanding-diluted. Examples of income tax adjustments include the establishment or release of significant deferred tax asset valuation allowances.

ETR-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Effective tax rate) ETR-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review the consolidated effective tax rate for our core operations on a consistent basis. ETR-adjusted is calculated as Income tax expense less the income tax related to the adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and the income tax adjustments noted above for EPS-diluted-adjusted divided by Income before income taxes less adjustments. When we provide an expected adjusted effective tax rate, we do not provide an expected effective tax rate because the U.S. GAAP measure may include significant adjustments that are difficult to predict.

ROIC-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Return on equity) ROIC-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our investment and capital allocation decisions. We define ROIC-adjusted as EBIT-adjusted for the trailing four quarters divided by ROIC-adjusted average net assets, which is the average equity balances adjusted for average automotive debt and interest liabilities, exclusive of finance leases; average automotive net pension and other postretirement benefits (OPEB) liabilities; and average automotive net income tax assets during the same period.

Adjusted automotive free cash flow (Most comparable GAAP measure: Net automotive cash provided by operating activities) Adjusted automotive free cash flow is used by management and can be used by investors to review the liquidity of our automotive operations and to measure and monitor our performance against our capital allocation program and evaluate our automotive liquidity against the substantial cash requirements of our automotive operations. We measure adjusted automotive free cash flow as automotive operating cash flow from operations less capital expenditures adjusted for management actions. Management actions can include voluntary events such as discretionary contributions to employee benefit plans or nonrecurring specific events such as a closure of a facility that are considered special for EBIT-adjusted purposes.

The following table reconciles Net income attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) (dollars in millions):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 Net income attributable to stockholders(a) $ 1,895

$ 2,933

$ 4,680

$ 5,913 Income tax expense (benefit) 481

767

1,199

1,529 Automotive interest expense 198

206

350

425 Automotive interest income (200)

(229)

(391)

(414) Adjustments













Ultium strategic realignment(b) 330

-

330

- China restructuring actions(c) 140

-

140

- Restructuring actions(d) 87

-

87

- Cruise restructuring(e) 65

583

65

583 GMI plant wind down(f) 33

103

33

103 Headquarters relocation(g) 8

-

34

- Buick dealer strategy(h) -

75

-

171 Total adjustments 663

761

689

857 EBIT-adjusted 3,037

4,438

6,527

8,310 Operating segments













GM North America (GMNA) 2,415

4,433

5,702

8,273 GM International (GMI) 204

50

234

40 Cruise -

(458)

(273)

(900) GM Financial(i) 704

822

1,389

1,559 Total operating segments 3,323

4,847

7,051

8,971 Corporate and eliminations(j) (286)

(409)

(524)

(662) EBIT-adjusted $ 3,037

$ 4,438

$ 6,527

$ 8,310

‌ __________ (a) Net of net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests. (b) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to Ultium Cells Holdings LLC charges from a strategic realignment to have the right

manufacturing and cell capabilities in place to meet EV demand and expected growth. (c) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to restructuring activities associated with our operations in China, including an other-

than-temporary impairment and restructuring charges recorded in equity earnings associated with our Automotive China JVs. (d) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to employee separation charges. (e) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to restructuring charges resulting from the plan to combine the Cruise and GM technical

efforts to advance autonomous and assisted driving, the indefinite delay of the Cruise Origin and the voluntary pausing in 2023 of Cruise's

driverless, supervised and manual AV operations in the U.S. The adjustments primarily consist of non-cash restructuring charges, supplier-

related charges and employee separation costs. (f) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to the wind down of our manufacturing operations in Colombia and Ecuador. (g) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to the GM headquarters relocation, primarily consisting of accelerated depreciation. (h) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to strategic activities to transition certain Buick dealers out of our dealer network as

part of Buick's EV strategy. (i) GM Financial amounts represent EBT-adjusted. (j) GM's automotive interest income and interest expense, legacy costs from the Opel/Vauxhall Business (primarily pension costs), corporate

expenditures and certain revenues and expenses that are not part of a reportable segment are recorded centrally in Corporate.

The following table reconciles diluted earnings per common share to EPS-diluted-adjusted (dollars in millions, except per share amounts):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share Diluted earnings per common share $ 1,865

$ 1.91

$ 2,919

$ 2.55

$ 5,224

$ 5.28

$ 5,889

$ 5.10 Adjustments(a) 663

0.68

761

0.66

689

0.70

857

0.74 Tax effect on adjustments(b) (64)

(0.07)

(170)

(0.15)

(70)

(0.07)

(194)

(0.17) Return from preferred shareholders(c) -

-

-

-

(593)

(0.60)

-

- EPS-diluted-adjusted $ 2,464

$ 2.53

$ 3,510

$ 3.06

$ 5,250

$ 5.31

$ 6,552

$ 5.68

‌ __________ (a) Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. (b) The tax effect of each adjustment is determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment

relates. (c) This adjustment consists of a return from the preferred shareholders related to the redemption of Cruise preferred shares from noncontrolling

interest holders in the six months ended June 30, 2025.

The following table reconciles our effective tax rate to ETR-adjusted (dollars in millions):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

Income

before

income

taxes

Income

tax

expense

(benefit)

Effective

tax rate

Income

before

income

taxes

Income

tax

expense

(benefit)

Effective

tax rate

Income

before

income

taxes

Income tax

expense

(benefit)

Effective

tax rate

Income

before

income

taxes

Income tax

expense

(benefit)

Effective

tax rate Effective tax rate $ 2,375

$ 481

20.2 %

$ 3,643

$ 767

21.0 %

$ 5,946

$ 1,199

20.2 %

$ 7,359

$ 1,529

20.8 % Adjustments(a) 663

64





828

170





689

70





924

194



ETR-adjusted $ 3,038

$ 545

17.9 %

$ 4,471

$ 937

20.9 %

$ 6,635

$ 1,269

19.1 %

$ 8,283

$ 1,723

20.8 %

__________ (a) Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. These

adjustments include Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests where applicable. The tax effect of each adjustment is determined

based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates.

We define return on equity (ROE) as Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders for the trailing four quarters divided by average equity for the same period. Management uses average equity to provide comparable amounts in the calculation of ROE.

The following table summarizes the calculation of ROE (dollars in billions):



Four Quarters Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 Net income attributable to stockholders $ 4.8

$ 11.1 Average equity(a) $ 66.8

$ 70.4 ROE 7.1 %

15.7 % __________ (a) Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in Net income attributable to stockholders.

The following table reconciles Net automotive cash provided by operating activities to adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in millions):



Four Quarters Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 EBIT-adjusted(a) $ 13.2

$ 13.6 Average equity(b) $ 66.8

$ 70.4 Add: Average automotive debt and interest liabilities (excluding finance leases) 16.2

16.2 Add: Average automotive net pension & OPEB liability 8.9

9.3 Less: Average automotive and other net income tax asset (22.8)

(22.1) ROIC-adjusted average net assets $ 69.1

$ 73.8 ROIC-adjusted 19.0 %

18.5 % __________ (a) Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. (b) Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in EBIT-adjusted.

The following table reconciles Net automotive cash provided by operating activities to adjusted automotive free cash flow

(dollars in millions):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 Net automotive cash provided by operating activities $ 4,653

$ 7,713

$ 7,057

$ 11,311 Less: Capital expenditures (2,131)

(2,539)

(3,940)

(5,267) Add: Buick dealer strategy 305

114

465

276 Add: Restructuring actions 86

-

139

- Add: GMI plant wind down 8

9

12

9 Add: China restructuring actions 9

-

9

- Less: Ultium strategic realignment (103)

-

(103)

- Add: Employee separation costs -

-

-

58 Adjusted automotive free cash flow $ 2,827

$ 5,297

$ 3,639

$ 6,388

Vehicle Sales

GM presents both wholesale and total vehicle sales data to assist in the analysis of our revenue and market share. Wholesale vehicle sales data consists of sales to GM's dealers and distributors as well as sales to the U.S. government, and excludes vehicles sold by our joint ventures. Wholesale vehicle sales data correlates to GM's revenue recognized from the sale of vehicles, which is the largest component of Automotive net sales and revenue. In the six months ended June 30, 2025, 25.8% of GM's wholesale vehicle sales volume was generated outside the U.S. The following table summarizes wholesale vehicle sales by our Automotive segments (vehicles in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 GMNA 849

903

1,676

1,695 GMI 125

140

209

243 Total 974

1,043

1,885

1,938

Total vehicle sales data represents: (1) retail sales (i.e., sales to consumers who purchase new vehicles from dealers or distributors); (2) fleet sales (i.e., sales to large and small businesses, governments and daily rental car companies); and (3) sales of courtesy transportation vehicles (i.e., vehicles previously used by dealers that were sold to the end consumer). Total vehicle sales data includes all sales by joint ventures on a total vehicle basis, not based on our percentage ownership interest in the joint venture. Certain joint venture agreements in China allow for the contractual right to report vehicle sales of non-GM trademarked vehicles by those joint ventures, which are included in the total vehicle sales we report for China. While total vehicle sales data does not correlate directly to the revenue GM recognizes during a particular period, we believe it is indicative of the underlying demand for GM's vehicles. Total vehicle sales data represents management's good faith estimate based on sales reported by our dealers, distributors and joint ventures; commercially available data sources such as registration and insurance data; and internal estimates and forecasts when other data is not available.

The following table summarizes industry and GM total vehicle sales and GM's related competitive position by geographic region (vehicles in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

Industry

GM

Market

Share

Industry

GM

Market

Share

Industry

GM

Market

Share

Industry

GM

Market

Share North America













































United States 4,297

747

17.4 %

4,181

696

16.7 %

8,329

1,440

17.3 %

8,026

1,290

16.1 % Other 1,051

131

12.5 %

1,007

131

13.0 %

1,991

257

12.9 %

1,899

246

13.0 % Total North America 5,348

878

16.4 %

5,188

827

15.9 %

10,321

1,697

16.4 %

9,925

1,537

15.5 % Asia/Pacific, Middle East

and Africa













































China(a) 6,592

448

6.8 %

5,883

373

6.3 %

12,403

890

7.2 %

11,538

814

7.1 % Other 5,277

118

2.2 %

5,234

120

2.3 %

10,908

220

2.0 %

10,734

233

2.2 % Total Asia/Pacific, Middle

East and Africa 11,869

566

4.8 %

11,117

493

4.4 %

23,312

1,110

4.8 %

22,273

1,047

4.7 % South America













































Brazil 647

64

9.9 %

629

84

13.4 %

1,199

120

10.0 %

1,143

141

12.3 % Other 411

31

7.6 %

318

27

8.4 %

811

60

7.4 %

627

54

8.6 % Total South America 1,058

95

9.0 %

947

111

11.7 %

2,010

180

8.9 %

1,770

195

11.0 % Total in GM markets 18,275

1,539

8.4 %

17,252

1,431

8.3 %

35,642

2,987

8.4 %

33,968

2,778

8.2 % Total Europe 4,387

-

- %

4,486

1

- %

8,639

1

- %

8,855

1

- % Total Worldwide(b) 22,662

1,539

6.8 %

21,738

1,432

6.6 %

44,281

2,988

6.7 %

42,823

2,779

6.5 % United States













































Cars 709

15

2.1 %

769

53

6.9 %

1,416

32

2.3 %

1,476

103

7.0 % Trucks 1,226

401

32.8 %

1,112

359

32.3 %

2,279

746

32.7 %

2,044

650

31.8 % Crossovers 2,362

330

14.0 %

2,300

284

12.4 %

4,634

662

14.3 %

4,507

538

11.9 % Total United States 4,297

747

17.4 %

4,181

696

16.7 %

8,329

1,440

17.3 %

8,026

1,290

16.1 % China(a)













































SGMS



132









120









251









275



SGMW



315









253









639









539



Total 6,592

447

6.8 %

5,883

373

6.3 %

12,403

890

7.2 %

11,538

814

7.1 %

__________ (a) Includes sales by the Automotive China JVs: SAIC General Motors Sales Co., Ltd. (SGMS) and SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Co., Ltd.

(SGMW). (b) Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria and certain regions of Ukraine are subject to broad economic sanctions. Accordingly, these countries are

excluded from industry sales data and corresponding calculation of market share.

As discussed above, total vehicle sales and market share data provided in the table above includes fleet vehicles. Certain fleet transactions, particularly sales to daily rental car companies, are generally less profitable than retail sales to end customers. The following table summarizes estimated fleet sales and those sales as a percentage of total vehicle sales (vehicles in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 GMNA 178

179

350

320 GMI 96

98

164

166 Total fleet sales 274

277

514

486















Fleet sales as a percentage of total vehicle sales 17.8 %

19.3 %

17.2 %

17.5 % ‌













North America capacity two-shift utilization 117.6 %

108.1 %

113.5 %

105.1 %

SOURCE General Motors

