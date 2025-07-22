The Third China International Supply Chain Expo Concludes In Beijing
The third CISCE featured the unveiling of 152 new products, technologies, and services, a 67% increase compared to the previous edition. Of these, 55 made their debut at the CISCE Global Unveiling event. Exhibitors engaged with over 42,000 upstream and downstream businesses. Preliminary data indicate that more than 6,000 agreements and partnership intentions were formalized during the expo.
Looking ahead, the Alliance of Chinese and Foreign Exhibitors will partner with the China Chamber of International Commerce and its industry committees to offer ongoing support to domestic and international companies, with the goal of developing a continuous engagement model around CISCE programming.
CISCE also launched a model for a "Zero-Carbon Expo," demonstrating leadership in sustainable event practices. The entire venue operated on 100% renewable electricity, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by more than 1,100 tons. The initiative reflects CISCE's commitment to serving as a model for environmentally responsible, carbon-neutral, and plastic-free industry gatherings. Both Chinese and international participants showcased Sustainable Lighthouse Factory projects, providing practical CISCE-driven solutions to advance sustainability across global supply chains.
Now recognized as a key forum within the global supply chain landscape, CISCE continues to attract growing interest. On the final day, 102 companies and organizations signed agreements to participate in the next edition-representing a 50% year-over-year increase in on-site registrations.
The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) also affirmed its continued commitment to providing a reliable, effective, and transparent platform for global business and supply chain collaboration.
