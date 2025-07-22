Nearly 110,000 Enjoy 2025 Sands Shopping Carnival

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Now in its sixth edition, the event is organised by Sands China Ltd. and co-organised by the Macao Chamber of Commerce. As Sands China's annual signature event, it continues to create synergy between local small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Sands retailers, local NGOs, and the arts and culture community, in a bid to attract local residents and consumers from the Greater Bay Area and Hong Kong.

This year's carnival featured more than 580 booths , spanning eight exhibition zones: Sands retailers; household products; gourmet and wine; food court; coffee; Macao cultural and creative; play and fun; and a visitor-centric Macao specialties and souvenirs zone. The coffee zone was new this year, added in response to Macao's blooming café scene, featuring popular brands to meet the demand of the current spending trend. An open-mic busking space was set up outside the coffee zone for visitors to unleash their musical skills, bringing a joyful vibe to the carnival.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd., said: "Originally scheduled for four days, the 2025 Sands Shopping Carnival concluded one day earlier than expected due to the typhoon. We would like to extend our gratitude to all parties for their tremendous support to our event, no matter rain or shine. We are encouraged to see that the carnival was well-received by local residents and tourists, reaching nearly 110,000 visits during the three-day run. This remarkable result demonstrates the effectiveness of the unique model of housing local SMEs and Sands retailers under one roof.

"Our sincere gratitude goes to the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT), the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), and the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM); sponsors from BOC Macau, ICBC (Macau), Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Macau Branch and BNU; the Macao Chamber of Commerce as the co-organiser; and partners, exhibitors, local residents, tourists, contestants, and all sectors of society for their generous support, making this tourism and leisure extravaganza a success again. Looking ahead, in line with the cross-sector integration of 'tourism +,' we will continue infusing new elements into the carnival, injecting robust momentum to the sustainable and high-quality development of Macao tourism industry."

Visitors to the carnival enjoyed browsing more than 5,000 products for MOP 1 each day and finding up to 90 percent off selected products from international brands. Getting to and from the carnival was made convenient by a free shuttle service and free parking.

Audiences applauded the performances and winners of one of the highlights in the carnival – the ICBC ePay Presents: Greater Bay Area Karaoke King Singing Competition . Attracting more than 100 contestants from the Greater Bay Area, the entertaining competition contributed to the exciting atmosphere of the carnival, showcasing the charm of diverse cultures.

Sands China invited several local community organisations to participate in the carnival to inject vitality to the event while promoting social inclusion in the community. The number of participating community organisations has grown over six years from an initial three to a record-high 19. The carnival aims to provide them with an opportunity to raise awareness about their support services among local residents and tourists, while offering vocational training for their members.

The Sands Cares Ambassadors volunteered to give on-site support to community groups during the festival, accompanying members of the Salvation Army Joy Family Integrated Service Centre to enjoy a fun karting experience and play at some of the carnival's game booths. The volunteers also joined the carnival's BOC Smart Kids Presents: Little Master Chef Workshop with members of the Macau Catholic Family Advisory Council. The popular workshop, led by Sands China's food and beverage team, gave parents and children an opportunity to work together to prepare sushi and experience the fun of culinary arts.

As has become tradition, the carnival provided an opportunity for members of Macau Special Olympics to role play as news reporters and editors. They conducted interviews and took photos and video, which they will use to write, edit and do post-production for their news reports.

The carnival operated with environmental awareness, in line with the goals of the Sands ECO360 global sustainability strategy. Local NGO Green Future, along with a group of Sands ECO360 Ambassadors, demonstrated effective methods for recycling cardboard, plastic and metal to exhibitors, teaching them practical knowledge and techniques for recycling. In addition, the Sands Plastic-Free July Workshop helped shoppers turn waste into treasure to encourage a plastic-free lifestyle.

Sands China invited some of the outstanding businesses from the company's Community Revitalisation Series – Entrepreneurship Recruitment Programme for Rua das Estalagens and local retailers from the former Iec Long Firecracker Factory to run booths at the carnival, with the aim of giving them a stronger footing and exposure in the local commercial market. The Sands EmpowHER team member resource group also joined the carnival with a booth that gave participating female employees a platform to showcase their entrepreneurial talents, promoting experiential learning and supporting professional development.

The 2025 Sands Shopping Carnival was organised by Sands China Ltd. and co-organised by the Macao Chamber of Commerce (MCC), with the full support of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT), the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), and the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM). It was sponsored by BOC Macau, ICBC (Macau), Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Macau Branch, and BNU.

