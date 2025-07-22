Mallinckrodt Plc To Report Earnings Results For Second Quarter 2025

DUBLIN, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc , a global specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

A conference call for investors will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed as follows:

Live Call Participant Registration (including dial-in):



Audio-Only Webcast Link (live and replay:

On the Investor Relations page of the Mallinckrodt website:

ABOUT MALLINCKRODT

Mallinckrodt is a global business consisting of multiple wholly owned subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company's Specialty Brands reportable segment's areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, hepatology, nephrology, pulmonology, and ophthalmology; neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; and gastrointestinal products. Its Specialty Generics reportable segment includes specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit .

Mallinckrodt uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the Company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

Investor Relations Contact

Bryan Reasons

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Mallinckrodt, the "M" brand mark and the Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals logo are trademarks of a Mallinckrodt company. © 2025.

SOURCE Mallinckrodt plc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED