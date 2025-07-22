Branchout Food Expands Collaboration With U.S. Army For New Field Ration Initiative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cinnamon Churro Crunchy Banana Chips Included in the Next Initial Operational Test and Evaluation (IOT&E) for the Close Combat Assault Ration

BEND, Ore., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BranchOut Food Inc. (Nasdaq: BOF), a global pioneer in clean-label snack and innovation powered by advanced dehydration technology, today announced the inclusion of Cinnamon Churro Banana Chips in the upcoming IOT&E, otherwise known as a field test, of the Close Combat Assault Ration.

Following successful shelf life and sensory validation for potential use in rations, one of BranchOut 's products has now been selected to be included in the U.S. Army's Combat Capabilities Development Command's (DEVCOM) testing of the Close Combat Assault Ration (CCAR). This next-generation field ration is designed to fuel troops for up to five days on the move, demanding lightweight, nutrient dense, and shelf stable food solutions.

BranchOut's cinnamon churro-flavored crunchy banana chips will be included as a test item in the 2025 CCAR initial operational test and evaluation where DEVCOM will collect Warfighter feedback on this item. The initiative underscores the growing recognition of BranchOut's dehydration platform as a game-changing innovation for both military and commercial applications.

“This program pushes the boundaries of food innovation in high-performance environments," said Eric Healy, CEO of BranchOut Food., "We're honored to support our soldiers with products that deliver on taste, nutrition, and the rugged durability today's missions require. Our work with DEVCOM reflects the versatility of our GentleDry technology-and the real-world difference it can make.”

BranchOut is one of the companies working with DEVCOM on the future of military rations. With multiple products under review for potential inclusion into future menu designs for the MRE and CCAR platforms. BranchOut is well positioned to serve both government and commercial markets with first-to-market, science backed innovations.

This expansion builds on BranchOut's broader strategy to commercialize its patented GentleDry platform across national retail, military, and international food security programs. With the company's vertically integrated supply chain, state of the art Peru facility, and growing list of strategic partners, BranchOut is carving out a new category of high-performance, clean label snacks built for the real world.

About DEVCOM:

The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) is a premier research and development entity within the U.S. Army. DEVCOM drives cutting-edge science, technology, and engineering solutions to ensure the Army maintains its competitive edge in rapidly evolving operational environments.

About BranchOut Food Inc.

BranchOut Food is a leading international food technology company, specializing in the production of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products through its proprietary GentleDry Technology. This next-generation dehydration method preserves up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh produce, offering superior quality and taste. Protected by over 17 patents, BranchOut's technology enables it to stand out as a trusted brand, ingredient and a private-label supplier. For more information, visit or follow us on social media here .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate", "plan,"“position”, "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of BranchOut Food, Inc., (the Company) strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

