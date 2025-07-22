Aquaterrex Achieves 100% Success In Locating Groundwater

Deep Seated Water (DSW) is high-quality groundwater, typically sourced from deeper aquifers that are located below shallow aquifers. Deep aquifers are supplied from local catchment basins and subsurface inflows across basin boundaries.

AquaterreX locates supplemental sources of groundwater using advanced technologies to achieve near-100% accuracy compared to industry average of 30-40%.

The processing, integration, and analysis of these data sets in geographic information software (GIS) systems with proprietary techniques.

In the drought challenged Southwestern U.S. Advanced Technology from AquaterreX is Locating Hard to Find Groundwater

- S. U., New Mexico Farm OwnerST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AquaterreX , a global leader in water exploration and geoscience innovation, announced that recently completed projects in New Mexico and West Texas have pinpointed groundwater sources with 100% accuracy.AquaterreX's groundbreaking Deep Seated Water TechnologyTM employs advanced algorithms, satellite data, and precise, patented geophysical instrumentation to locate water resources underground. By leveraging these innovative techniques, the company mitigates the risks associated with traditional drilling and accelerates the availability of vital shallow and deep groundwater resources.James D'Arezzo, President of AquaterreX, stated, "Our technology has been refined to the point where we can say to our customers,“If there is water there, we will find it.” In the heartland of America, thousands of farms, ranches, businesses and municipalities are struggling with water supplies. We have an unwavering commitment to addressing their needs and indeed, addressing the global water crisis.”To date, over 1,500 Deep Seated Water wells have been successfully completed worldwide, providing a critical supplemental freshwater source for agricultural, municipal, and industrial applications. Deep Seated Water is the missing piece in water supply security and regional planning strategies. Unlike traditional approaches, which often focus solely on conservation, this innovative method adds a reliable and scalable freshwater supply to the mix.In New Mexico, AquaterreX was able to pinpoint a well location for a customer with 2,160 acres that yielded 1,300 gallons of water per minute .“The advanced technology AquaterreX brought to our project was impressive. The combination of data, hardware and software helped them pinpoint exactly where to drill and informed us of estimated yields. As it turned out, we got even more water than we expected.” – S. U., New Mexico Farm OwnerIn Texas, another customer has recently been able to attain 900 gallons of water per minute from a precisely located wellbore.Deep Seated Water offers a range of advantages compared to other solutions such as desalination or wastewater treatment, which often involve high costs, long implementation periods, significant energy consumption, and waste byproducts. With its rapid implementation, affordability, and resistance to pollution, Deep Seated Water ensures sustainable water management while allowing surface and shallow aquifer sources to recharge, making the entire system more environmentally friendly.AquaterreX Senior Geologist, Arlin C. Howles, PG, CPG, emphasized the broader impact of Deep Seated Water, "We're uncovering water where others have given up looking. The combination of satellite-based data analysis and precise geophysical instrumentation allows us to see below the surface with a clarity never before possible. These tools are revolutionizing how we address groundwater challenges in arid and overdrawn regions."About AquaterreX:AquaterreX is a pioneer in geoscience innovation, specializing in water exploration and sustainable resource management. With Deep Seated Water technology, AquaterreX has delivered breakthrough solutions to address global water scarcity, completing over 1,500 wells and ensuring communities and industries have access to reliable, long-term water supplies. The company's mission is to transform water scarcity into water security, empowering communities to thrive in the face of increasing demand. The name AquaterreX comes from the Latin, aqua (water) and French, terre (earth, land) which is a derivative of the Latin, terra, and“X” for exploration. Thus, AquaterreX encompasses water and land solutions for the planet.For more information, please visit .

