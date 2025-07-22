Scale-Up Con 2025 Goes Fully Virtual, Connecting Ambitious Founders Worldwide.

Scale-Up Con 2025 - Where the World's Founders Meet to Scale

Join top founders & experts at Scale-Up Con 2025 - an online global event packed with strategy and growth insights to scale your business with confidence.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Scale-Up Con, the highly anticipated global gathering of founders and business leaders, returns in 2025 as a fully online conference, expanding its global reach. This year's theme,“Where the World's Founders Meet to Scale,” reflects the conference's growing international footprint and mission to bring together scale-up leaders from every corner of the globe.

Designed for ambitious entrepreneurs, startup teams, and growth advisors, Scale-Up Con 2025 is an unmissable opportunity to gain actionable insights, access powerful frameworks, and join a global community of people building high-impact, scalable businesses.

Now in its sixth year, the event is known for cutting through the noise and delivering real, practical advice from those who have walked the path, be it founders, financial experts, or storytellers who've scaled companies across sectors and borders.

“Whether you're in early traction or tackling multi-market expansion, scaling is a delicate balancing act of moving parts that must evolve in step - which is exactly what Scale-Up Con equips founders to master.” said Ayanda Vabaza-Mvandaba, spokesperson for Scale-Up Con.

The conference's fully virtual format means founders across the globe can access world-class content, live interactions, and post-event resources - without the barriers of travel.

This year's programme focuses on the essential pillars of sustainable growth: strategic clarity, financial readiness, mindset shifts, and powerful storytelling.

Incredibly dynamic speakers have joined the panel for this exciting event, bringing their years of expertise and insights to the event.

Nicholas Thiede, German entrepreneur and co-founder of ScaleUp Company South Africa, will lead the discussion through a practical session on strategy and execution for scaling. Over his career, Nicholas has founded and led three companies from startup to scale, delivered successful turnarounds and exits, and held leadership roles including Founder, CEO, COO, and CMO. His experience spans companies such as CloudRadar, PixelFaerie, eBay, and The Boston Consulting Group.

Ayanda Vabaza-Mvandaba is a Non-Executive Director at Outsourced CFO (OCFO) and a seasoned corporate-finance professional. She will be delving into the people component of scaling as well as becoming investor-ready when applying for expansion funding.

As an added bonus, a surprise guest speaker will also be joining the event. While their identity is being kept under wraps for now, this speaker will bring exceptional experience and influence in the world of high-growth business. Their insights are sure to spark new ideas and challenge conventional thinking. Attendees won't want to miss the opportunity to hear from this powerhouse live! (Register now to be part of the reveal and gain access to their invaluable perspective.)

Each keynote will be followed by an interactive Q&A session for attendees, audience polls, and the chance to engage directly with speakers and fellow attendees around the world.

Scaling is one of the hardest and most exciting phases of building a business. It requires not just execution, but also evolution. For any business to successfully evolve, one must look at building sustainable expansion in systems, teams and the business owner as the leader.

Scale-Up Con is designed to give you the tools to do exactly that. Attendees will learn how to grow the business without losing control, get clarity on financial structures that support international scaling, hear how global founders navigated inflection points and setbacks, as well as understand the role of narrative in unlocking new markets.

The event is hosted in partnership with ScaleUp Company, a global advisory and coaching group helping companies implement the world-renowned Scaling Up® framework. Since its founding, the company has supported more than 1,000 scale-ups with a unique blend of entrepreneurial insight and structured methodology.

Also supporting the event is Outsourced CFO (OCFO), a leading financial strategy and cloud accounting firm, helping entrepreneurs and high-growth businesses scale with confidence.

Both organisations are committed to supporting the next generation of high-growth businesses - and this event is one of their flagship platforms to do so.

Who Should Attend?

- Early-stage founders preparing for their first major growth wave

- Scale-up executives navigating cross-border operations

- Financial leaders building scalable infrastructure

- Story-driven entrepreneurs looking to unlock new markets

- Advisors, consultants, and investors working with high-growth businesses

Registration Details:

Registration is open to founders and business leaders globally. Don't miss your chance to learn from - and with - some of the world's most forward-thinking entrepreneurs.

Date: 31 July 2025

Time: 2pm - 3:15pm SAST / 1pm - 2:15pm BST / 8am - 9:15am EST

Venue: Online

To secure your place at this incredible event, please visit our registration page here .



About ScaleUp Company

ScaleUp Company is a global growth partner for ambitious businesses. As a licensed implementer of the Scaling Up® methodology, the company helps founders and leadership teams align strategy, execution, people, and cash to unlock sustainable growth. With a team of seasoned entrepreneurs and expert coaches, ScaleUp Company has supported over 1,000 scale-ups worldwide through structured programmes, tools, and advisory services. To find out more about ScaleUp Company, please visit

About Outsourced CFO (OCFO)

Outsourced CFO is a leading financial strategy and cloud accounting firm, helping entrepreneurs and high-growth businesses scale with confidence. Founded in South Africa and serving clients globally, the company provides fractional CFO services, cloud accounting implementation, and strategic finance advisory to businesses across a wide range of industries. By combining deep financial expertise with cutting-edge technology, OCFO empowers founders to make smarter decisions, stay compliant, and unlock long-term growth. Find out more at

