Kajaria Ceramics Clocks 9.75 Pc Dip In Revenue For Q1, Net Profit Soars 155 Pc

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Kajaria Ceramics, one of India's leading ceramic and vitrified tiles manufacturers, on Tuesday reported a decline of 9.75 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in its revenue to Rs 1102.74 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY26), compared to Rs 1,221.85 crore in the previous quarter (Q4 FY25).

Total income also saw a sharp decline of 9.59 per cent, dropping to Rs 1,115.98 crore in Q1 from Rs 1234.31 crore in Q4 FY25, according to its stock exchange filing.

On the cost side, total expenses decreased by 14.84 per cent to Rs 964.71 crore during the quarter, down from Rs 1132.91 crore previously.

Despite the drop in revenue, Kajaria Ceramics posted a strong jump in net profit. The company reported a net profit of Rs 110.31 crore in Q1 -- marking a significant 155.47 per cent rise from Rs 43.18 crore in the previous quarter.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the profit rose by 19.50 per cent, compared to Rs 92.32 crore in Q1 FY25.

Kajaria Ceramics is known for its wide range of high-quality tile products and strong manufacturing capabilities.

The company has an annual production capacity of 93.10 million square meters, spread across nine plants in India and one in Nepal.

Its portfolio includes ceramic wall and floor tiles, vitrified tiles, and designer tiles for various spaces like kitchens, bathrooms, and outdoor areas.

It uses advanced technology, including automation and robotic systems, in its production processes.

The company has also received several international certifications for its focus on quality and service.

Founded 35 years ago, Kajaria Ceramics has grown into the world's largest manufacturer of ceramic and vitrified tiles.

It also continues to push for sustainability by adopting eco-friendly technologies in its manufacturing.