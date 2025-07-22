The Food And Agriculture Organization Of The United Nations (FAO) Hosts Digital Village Twinning Event In Rwanda To Advance Digital Agriculture

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ACCRA, Ghana, July 22, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in collaboration with Rwanda's Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI), hosted a Digital Village twinning event as part of the Fostering Digital Villages through Innovative Advisory and Profitable Market Services in Africa (FDiVi) project.

The event brought together more than 130 participants, including representatives from farmer organizations, private sector partners, digital ambassadors, and officials from the Ministry of ICT and Innovation (MINICT), MINAGRI, and the Rwanda Information Society Authority (RISA). The gathering served as a platform for sharing experiences and best practices in leveraging digital technologies to enhance agricultural productivity, market access, advisory services, and access to real-time data and knowledge.

A key highlight of the event was a Peer Learning Session, during which members from 48 farmer cooperatives shared testimonies and best practices on how digital tools have transformed their daily lives. These stories illustrated the real-world impact of digital transformation in agriculture, particularly in improving efficiency, profitability, and market connectivity.

During a panel discussion, district authorities from Musanze, Nyanza, Ngororero, and Nyagatare reflected on the opportunities and challenges of scaling digital agriculture in rural communities. The four districts expressed their commitment to integrating the FDiVi project into local development plans and emphasized the importance of cross-district collaboration and peer learning both within Rwanda and as a model for other countries.

FAO Representative a.i in Rwanda Nomathemba Mhlanga commended the role of digital ambassadors in guiding farmers through the digital literacy journey and underscored the need for continued support from local governments.

“District and sector authorities must remain the bridge between policy and practice, between strategy and implementation,” she said.

As part of the event, outstanding farmer cooperatives were recognized during an awards ceremony. FAO provided 99 smartphones to selected farmer organizations to support access to digital tools.

“This smartphone will transform how our cooperative accesses information, connects with markets, receives digital advisory services, and promotes our agricultural products using technology,” said Nyirabakiga Immaculée, one of the recipients.

Through the FDiVi project, FAO continues to empower rural communities by fostering inclusive digital ecosystems that drive innovation, market integration, and improved livelihoods across Rwanda.

FAO's FDiVi project, launched in April 2024, empowers around 150 farmer groups in Malawi, Rwanda, and Zimbabwe by using digital tools such as tablets, AI‐chatbots, and social media to enhance agricultural advisory services, improve market access, and boost rural livelihoods.

