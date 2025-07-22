The Quell Foundation Appoints Mike Wynn As Director Of The First Responder Resilience Project
"Mike's credibility and firsthand insight into the challenges first responders face make him a trusted voice," said Amber Chembars Meyerl, President of The Quell Foundation. "We're thrilled to have him on board and to strengthen connections with departments nationwide."
Reflecting on his new role, Wynn shared, "I'm honored and proud to have been selected to lead The Quell Foundation's First Responder Resilience Project. First responder wellness and resiliency have been central to my work for many years. The opportunity to return to this mission in such a meaningful way is deeply aligned with both my personal values and professional purpose."
In his new capacity, Wynn will oversee the strategic growth of the initiative, including national training and educational programs, licensing and distribution of the acclaimed documentary First Responders Sound the Alarm, and development of new partnerships that advance the Foundation's mission. He will also lead fundraising efforts and community engagement strategies to ensure the program's long-term sustainability. Most importantly, under his leadership, the FRRP will continue to deliver life-changing support to first responders, helping them build resilience, access critical mental health resources, and ultimately, preserve the well-being of those who serve and protect our communities every day.
Wynn is the author of Rising Through the Ranks: Leadership Tools and Tactics for Law Enforcement, and holds several degrees, including a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice from Anna Maria College. He lives in Pittsfield, MA with his wife and their two sons.
About The Quell Foundation, Inc.
The First Responder Resilience Project is a flagship initiative of The Quell Foundation, dedicated to fostering open conversations around mental health and delivering lifesaving resources to first responders nationwide.
The Quell Foundation, a champion for turning advocacy into measurable change, is committed to building a world where the stigma of mental illness is eradicated, and mental health support and treatment are normalized, boldly embraced, and universally accessible.
To learn more about The Quell Foundation's First Responder Resilience Project , please visit:
To learn more about The Quell Foundation and its mission, visit
For more information, please contact: [email protected]
SOURCE The Quell Foundation
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
CommentsNo comment