The Quell Foundation Appoints Mike Wynn As Director Of The First Responder Resilience Project

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Wynn, the former Chief of Police for the Pittsfield (MA) Police Department, brings nearly three decades of experience in public safety, leadership, and training. Throughout his career, Wynn has been a tireless advocate for officer wellness, training reform, and resilient leadership. Wynn has been an active member of several national and regional organizations dedicated to advancing public safety and officer well-being, including the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). He also served as one of the inaugural commissioners of the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission (POST-C).

"Mike's credibility and firsthand insight into the challenges first responders face make him a trusted voice," said Amber Chembars Meyerl, President of The Quell Foundation. "We're thrilled to have him on board and to strengthen connections with departments nationwide."

Reflecting on his new role, Wynn shared, "I'm honored and proud to have been selected to lead The Quell Foundation's First Responder Resilience Project. First responder wellness and resiliency have been central to my work for many years. The opportunity to return to this mission in such a meaningful way is deeply aligned with both my personal values and professional purpose."

In his new capacity, Wynn will oversee the strategic growth of the initiative, including national training and educational programs, licensing and distribution of the acclaimed documentary First Responders Sound the Alarm, and development of new partnerships that advance the Foundation's mission. He will also lead fundraising efforts and community engagement strategies to ensure the program's long-term sustainability. Most importantly, under his leadership, the FRRP will continue to deliver life-changing support to first responders, helping them build resilience, access critical mental health resources, and ultimately, preserve the well-being of those who serve and protect our communities every day.

Wynn is the author of Rising Through the Ranks: Leadership Tools and Tactics for Law Enforcement, and holds several degrees, including a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice from Anna Maria College. He lives in Pittsfield, MA with his wife and their two sons.

About The Quell Foundation, Inc.

The First Responder Resilience Project is a flagship initiative of The Quell Foundation, dedicated to fostering open conversations around mental health and delivering lifesaving resources to first responders nationwide.

The Quell Foundation, a champion for turning advocacy into measurable change, is committed to building a world where the stigma of mental illness is eradicated, and mental health support and treatment are normalized, boldly embraced, and universally accessible.

To learn more about The Quell Foundation's First Responder Resilience Project , please visit:

To learn more about The Quell Foundation and its mission, visit

