Giangiskitchen Recommends Recipes Perfect For Beating The Summer Heat

"Here are a few of our summer favorites that are fail-proof and easy to prepare. Easy summer fresh ingredients make for quite a few easy-to-make, heat-proof recipes if you bring them to outdoor parties."

Giangi's recommended recipes include:

Spinach Feta Quiche or Fresh Tomato Quiche - With the abundance of summer tomatoes, a simple but flavorful quiche is one of the best things you can make any night of the week.

Penne Pasta with Tomatoes, Olives and Artichokes - This Mediterranean-inspired penne pasta with tomatoes, olives, and artichokes bursts with flavor, making it a perfect choice for a quick and satisfying weeknight dinner.

Rigatoni with Roasted Tomatoes - Pasta is the ultimate comfort food, and this rigatoni with roasted tomatoes recipe adds a few layers of deliciousness and ease. Did I mention deliciousness?

Zucchini Pancakes with Tzatziki Sauce - This beautiful vegetarian recipe lets us bring Mediterranean flavors into our kitchen.

Salade Nicoise - A traditional French salad recipe that is super easy to make. It has everything going for it: minimal cooking involved, and loaded with feel-good ingredients, yet it has enough substance to satisfy you.

