Biomed Industries To Present Four Studies At AAIC 2025 On Breakthrough Alzheimer's, Rett Syndrome, And Obesity Therapies

- Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, CEO of BiomedSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Biomed Industries, Inc., a leading biopharmaceutical innovator developing transformative therapies for neurological and metabolic diseases, today announced it will present four major scientific papers at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC), taking place July 27–31, 2025, in Toronto, Canada.The presentations will spotlight Biomed's next-generation oral therapies for Alzheimer's disease, Rett syndrome, and obesity, including new combination strategies aimed at improving safety and efficacy while expanding addressable markets.Featured AAIC 2025 Presentations:1.The End of the Amyloid Era? Evidence for a Paradigm Shift in the Quest to Treat Alzheimer's Disease2.A Phase 3 Clinical Protocol of NA-831 Combined with Donanemab in Early Alzheimer's Disease: A Placebo-Controlled, Double-Blind Study3.Associations Between Alzheimer's Disease and Rett Syndrome: Clinical Trials of NA-831 and NA-9214.Neuro-Metabolic Link Between Alzheimer's Disease and Obesity: Clinical Evaluation of NA-831 and NA-931“The global Alzheimer's market is projected to surpass $15 billion by 2030, yet current treatments offer limited efficacy and significant safety risks,” said Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, Chief Executive Officer of Biomed Industries.“Our lead candidate, NA-831, is the only drug shown in Phase 2 trials to halt disease progression while promoting neurogenesis. Our upcoming Phase 3 study with Donanemab aims to deliver a safer, more effective combination therapy that could change the standard of care.”Advancing a Platform of Orally-Available, Blood-Brain Barrier Penetrant DrugsBiomed's NA-831 is a first-in-class neuroprotective compound that crosses the blood-brain barrier and stimulates neurogenesis. In Phase 2 studies, NA-831 demonstrated disease-modifying potential and was well tolerated, with a safety profile superior to traditional anti-amyloid therapies.In combination with Donanemab - a monoclonal antibody recently granted accelerated FDA approval - NA-831 may enable lower dosing to reduce serious side effects such as cerebral edema and microhemorrhage, while enhancing therapeutic benefit via synergistic mechanisms.“Our analysis of seven anti-amyloid Phase 3 trials, including those for Lecanemab and Donanemab, reveals that none achieved clinically meaningful halting of disease progression - and all had concerning adverse event profiles,” noted Dr. Zung V. Tran, Vice President of Biostatistics and AI at Biomed.Expanding into Rett Syndrome and Obesity: Two High-Unmet-Need MarketsBiomed will also present findings on NA-921, a structural analog of NA-831 developed for Rett syndrome, a rare X-linked neurological disorder. NA-921 modulates MeCP2 expression, addressing the disease's underlying epigenetic dysfunction. The data suggest a mechanistic overlap between Rett syndrome and Alzheimer's disease, offering strategic optionality across indications.The company's metabolic program includes NA-931, a novel quadruple receptor agonist (IGF-1, GLP-1, GIP, glucagon) designed for the treatment of obesity and diabetes. Both NA-831 and NA-931 are oral, non-peptide agents with broad therapeutic potential across neurodegenerative and metabolic conditions, reinforcing Biomed's commitment to systems-level approaches.“With six active clinical programs across Alzheimer's, ALS, Rett syndrome, stroke, obesity, and MASH, Biomed is building a diversified pipeline with significant near-term and long-term value,” said Michael Willis, Vice President of Business Development.“We leverage both human intelligence and AI to accelerate discovery, reduce costs, and deliver impactful therapies.”About Biomed Industries, Inc.Biomed Industries, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics to treat central nervous system (CNS) and metabolic diseases. The company's lead asset, NA-831, has demonstrated strong safety and efficacy in Phase 2 studies for Alzheimer's disease. Biomed's pipeline includes late-stage programs in Rett syndrome, obesity, stroke, ALS, and MASH liver disease.For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

