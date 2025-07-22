This Girl Walks Into A Bar Debuts In All Total Wine & More California Stores

Sisters Jocelyn Dunn and Jordan Catapano celebrate the launch of their new mixer line.

This Girl Walks Into a Bar Organic Mixers

This Girl Walks Into a Bar Logo

Sisters and business partners Jordan Catapano and Jocelyn Dunn expand with their health-conscious, organic, and alcohol-free cocktail mixers

- Jordan CatapanoLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This Girl Walks Into a Bar , the innovative beverage company founded by sisters Jordan Catapano and Jocelyn Dunn in 2021, is thrilled to announce the debut of their premium mixers in all Total Wine & More stores across California. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company, which has quickly gained popularity for its high-quality, delicious, and alcohol-free cocktail mixers."We are incredibly excited to partner with Total Wine & More and bring our non-alcoholic mixers to a wider audience," said the founders. "Our goal has always been to make it easy for people to enjoy great cocktails or mocktails at home, and this partnership allows us to reach more customers who share our love for quality beverages."Their journey began with a boutique, celebrity bartending service based in Pacific Palisades that grew to over nine cities in four states. As their business grew, Jordan and Jocelyn noticed a recurring request from their clients: recommendations for better-tasting, healthier, non-alcoholic mixers.“People are no longer willing to drink neon-colored, juice-less mixers that are filled with dyes, gums, and cheap sugars. When consumers are choosing to drink, whether with or without alcohol, they want the best possible ingredients in their products,” says Catapano.Total Wine & More will carry the brand's three flavors in all forty-six of their California locations: Organic Margarita Mix, Organic Pineapple Mint Mojito Mix, and Organic Bloody Mary Mix. Each 750 mL matte white bottle features two popular recipes on the label and retails for an MSRP of $14.99.The mixers are distributed by KeHE.About This Girl Walks Into a Bar: Mixers + Snacks, LLCThis Girl Walks Into a Bar: Mixers + Snacks LLC (2010) is headquartered in Los Angeles and co-founded by sisters Jordan Catapano and Jocelyn Dunn. The name is a nod to the classic bar joke and also represents their all-female owned businesses. Operations include distributing non-alcoholic cocktail mixers to on and off-premise venues. The company's mission is to create high-quality, responsibly sourced, and delicious organic mixers and snacks.

Jordan Catapano

This Girl Walks Into a Bar

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.