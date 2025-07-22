Millions Risk Losing Access To Humanitarian Food Assistance Amid Funding Slowdown In South Sudan

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has reached over two million people with life-saving assistance in South Sudan so far this year. However, a severe funding shortfall threatens ongoing support, placing millions at risk of losing aid.Below is an update on food security and WFP operations in South Sudan, including a quote from WFP Deputy Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, Carl Skau, who recently returned from South Sudan:

Food Security Situation

Half the population of South Sudan – 7.7 million people – are facing severe hunger.

Of these, 83,000 people are facing catastrophic levels of hunger (IPC5) – the highest classification of food insecurity – including:



32,000 people in Upper Nile State where fierce fighting since March has displaced thousands and severely limited humanitarian access and Ulang counties in Upper Nile are at risk of deteriorating into famine.39,000 who have returned to South Sudan fleeing conflict in Sudan.A record 2.3 million children are at-risk of malnutrition – with conflict areas in Upper Nile and flood-affected areas such as Bentiu among the most impacted has been achieved where conditions allow for humanitarian access:In Uror county, Jonglei state, all pockets of Catastrophic hunger (IPC5) were alleviated this year as WFP was able to consistently deliver assistance ten other counties where conflict and insecurity subsided, crop production increased - improving the food security situation peace and humanitarian support are vital to cement these gains to raging conflict in neighboring Sudan, nearly 1.2 million people have fled to South Sudan since April 2023, many arriving hungry, malnourished and traumatised. WFP Response

WFP has supported two million of the most vulnerable people in South Sudan this year, including over 300,000 impacted by the escalation of conflict in Upper Nile.

In July, WFP conducted airdrops to access the most remote parts of the Greater Upper Nile region, including areas at risk of famine. To date, we have delivered 430 metric tons of food, and airdrops are ongoing to reach 40,000 people.

Vital river convoys on the White Nile River have resumed after access was granted for the first time in months due to fighting.

On 16 July, a river convoy carrying 1,380 mt of life-saving food assistance from WFP and other non-food items transported on behalf of the humanitarian community, departed Bor destined for Upper Nile state.

River routes are the most cost-effective way to move food assistance at scale in South Sudan where infrastructure is severely limited.

The WFP run United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) continues to serve seven destinations in Upper Nile including Maban, Maiwut, Malakal, Mandeng, Mathiang, Renk, and Ulang – providing life-saving cargo and access to the most remote areas. Upper Nile state has been significantly affected by a cholera outbreak. Since March, the WFP-led Logistics Cluster has airlifted 109 metric tons of cholera-related supplies to locations in Upper Nile and Unity states.

Funding outlook and challenges



Severe funding shortfalls mean WFP can reach just 2.5 million people with regular assistance – only 30 percent of people facing severe hunger - across the country with emergency food assistance.

WFP urgently requires US$274 million to maintain support for just the 2.5 million most acutely food insecure through the end of the year – providing only 50 percent rations to these communities in most cases.

Further reductions in rations and assistance will be necessary in September if additional funds are not urgently received. Limiting food aid to the most vulnerable families risks undoing recent fragile gains.

