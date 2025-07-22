Joint Meeting Of Police And Justice Committees Adopts Report On Ad Hoc Committee To Consider Mkhwanazi Allegations

A joint meeting between the Portfolio Committee on Police and the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development today officially adopted its report recommending to the National Assembly (NA) that an Ad Hoc Committee should be established to consider allegations made by the South African Police Service KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkwanazi.



The report reflects the committees' considered view that an Ad Hoc Committee represents the most effective Parliamentary mechanism to fully investigate and deliberate on the matters raised. The committees recommended the establishment of an Ad Hoc Committee in accordance with NA Rule 253, indicating that the scope of such a committee is task specific and time bound, contrary to the general oversight function of portfolio committees which, in contrast, is ongoing and often requires juggling competing priorities. The report also emphasised the need for the NA to ensure an expeditious process.



Without being prescriptive, the committees propose that the NA takes into account, should it resolve to establish an Ad Hoc Committee as recommended, the need for the process to be concluded within 90 days of the committee being established, provided that the timeframe may be amended or extended if necessary.



Given the gravity of the allegations and their potential implications for the rule of law, governance, and accountability within the criminal justice sector, the committees have resolved that a focused, multi-party Ad Hoc Committee will ensure a transparent, thorough and fair process. The committees further noted that actual composition of such a committee, as well as its terms of reference, does not reside with the joint meeting.



The meeting has reiterated Parliament's constitutional responsibility to exercise oversight over state institutions and to uphold the principles of justice, integrity and accountability. The committees also reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that this matter is handled with the seriousness it deserves and in line with the Constitution and the rules of Parliament.



The report adopted today will be submitted to the NA for consideration.

