Will Roger Binny Continue As BCCI President Or Step Down? Uncertainty Reigns As 70-Age Cap Looms Over Post

Former India all-rounder and current BCCI President, Roger Binny, turned 70 on July 19. Turning a year old is significant in this context, especially in Roger Binny's case, as it brings him face-to-face with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) constitution, which mandates retirement at 70 from any position at the world's richest cricket board.

After turning 70 a few days ago, Roger Binny reached the age bar set by the Supreme Court-approved BCCI constitution, technically making him ineligible to continue in office. However, there has been no formal announcement regarding his resignation or extension, keeping the speculations alive over his future as BCCI President.

The 70-year-old, who was part of India's World Cup-winning team in 1983, took over the reins of the BCCI as its president from Sourav Ganguly in 2022 and oversaw the board's operations during the crucial phase, including India's participation in the major ICC tournaments, the successful organization of the 2023 ODI World Cup, and various domestic cricket reforms that aimed at strengthening the grassroot level.

Binny disqualified by the BCCI constitution

The Supreme Court-approved BCCI Constitution has set a certain age-bar limit of 70 years for any office-bearer, effectively disqualifying Roger Binny from continuing his role as the president of the board, unless an amendment is introduced or a special exemption granted by the board during Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will reportedly take place in September.

Given the constitutionally mandated age cap and the absence of any official exemption or amendment, Binny is reportedly holding the top position in a temporary capacity. The development brought Rajeev Shukla into discussion, who may step in as an interim president of the board. Rajeev has been serving as the vice-president of the BCCI since December 2020.

It was earlier reported that the 65-year-old is likely to take up the position of BCCI President temporarily until the new candidate is elected to the esteemed position in the Annual General Meeting.

Having held administrative roles at BCCI, Rajeev Shukla is a seasoned candidate to step in as interim president for three months to functionality of the board until a formal election is conducted or a decision is taken regarding a constitutional amendment at the upcoming AGM.

National Sports Bill likely to help Roger Binny

Amidst uncertainty over Roger Binny's future as BCCI president, the proposed National Sports Bill, which is likely to be tabled by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for discussion during the ongoing Monsoon Session in Parliament, is likely to provide a lifeline to former Indian all-rounder.

According to the draft bill, individuals between the ages of 70 and 75, holding any position across all sporting federations in India, can contest elections or seek nominations. If the bill is officially implemented by the time of BCCI's Annual General Meeting in September, it can override BCCI's Constitution and potentially allow Roger Binny to continue as the president of the board.

🚨BCCI President Roger Binny who turned 70 on July 19, is now disqualified under the board's age cap. But he may stay on as caretaker till the September AGM, with discussions ongoingMeanwhile, Centre is planning a new National Sports Bill that could raise the age limit from 70... twitter/3VJ3Ap0aiI

- Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) July 22, 2025

Though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not run on the Indian Government's grant, the National Sports Bill, once enacted, could uniformly apply to all sports federations in the country, including autonomous institutions like the BCCI. The International Cricket Council (ICC) does not have any provisions of age for office bearers at the world's governing body for cricket.

While Roger Binny turned 70 on Saturday, the 1983 World Cup winner can have at least served another three to five years if the National Sports Bill is enacted by the government during the Monsoon Parliament Session.

Roger Binny's future at BCCI hangs in the balance

Until and unless National Sports Bill is officially enacted, the future of Roger Binny as the BCCI president hangs in the balance, as the current BCCI constitution clearly disqualifies him based on age, and any discussion will depend on either constitutional amendments at the upcoming AGM or interim arrangement by the board to ensure administrative continuity.

According to a report by Press Trust of India (PTI), Roger Binny will have a discussion with current secretary Devaji Saikia and the legal team with regards to his future. The BCCI has not issued any official statement with regard to Binny's future as top officials are returning from Singapore after attending ICC Annual General Meeting.

In case Roger Binny steps down from the role, given the 70-age cap mandate in BCCI constitution, the potential successor is expected to be a former Indian cricketer, as mandated by the board. The previous president of the BCCI was Sourav Ganguly, who succeeded Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai, following Lodha Committee reforms, ensuring greater transparency and accountability.